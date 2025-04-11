Ja Rule Admits He Nearly Went “Nuclear” On 50 Cent For Dissing The Late Irv Gotti

50 Cent never misses an opportunity to diss one of his enemies, even once they've passed on. This is exactly what happened this February following Irv Gotti's death. As fans flooded social media with messages about the tragic loss, Fif took to Instagram to troll the late Murder Inc. founder one last time. "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack," he captioned a photo of himself next to a plastic tombstone. "Nah God bless him 🕊️LOL."

For obvious reasons, the post earned 50 Cent his fair share of backlash, as most agreed that he'd gone too far. This includes Ja Rule, who opened up about his longtime feud with the mogul during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. “I don’t bring him up per se at all,” he said of Fif. “I think that’s because he’s a troll and he keeps it going. I’ll go to the circus once in a while, you know, but I really like to stay clear of that sh*t."

Ja Rule & 50 Cent Beef

Ja Rule continued, admitting that when he saw that 50 Cent had dissed Gotti following his death, he nearly went off. “I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear and sh*t,” he revealed. “Prem [DJ Premier] said it best [...] He said, ‘Rule, you got to understand who we are and what we are. We are masters of self-defense.’” He went on, noting how he's not looking to start problems, but he's willing it take care of them if he needs to. "I don’t want to start trouble, make trouble with people,” he explained. “But if we gotta get into it, make it—I’ll f*cking end it.”