Ja Rule Makes Emotional Confession About Irv Gotti’s Death

BY Caroline Fisher 336 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ja Rule Irv Gotti Death Hip Hop News
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Ja Rule and Irv Gotti attend the 2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center on October 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
According to Ja Rule, he finds comfort in the fact that the late Irv Gotti lived his life on his own terms.

Irv Gotti's passing continues to weigh heavily on his fans and those who were closest to him. This includes Ja Rule, who opened up about the impact of the Murder Inc. founder's death during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. While he finds comfort in knowing that his late friend lived his life to the fullest, he admits that the unexpected loss was painful, as he remembers it all happening so fast.

"I felt he was getting better," he explained. "Something happened, I think he had like a mini-stroke, and went back to see the doctor. And then it just kind of, his health just started kind of deteriorating from there. And it just kind of happened fast, and I'm like 'God damn.' But again, it puts things in perspective. It puts life in perspective, it puts health in perspective, it puts money in perspective."

Read More: Ja Rule Admits He Nearly Went “Nuclear” On 50 Cent For Dissing The Late Irv Gotti

Irv Gotti & Ja Rule

"We all out here chasing the money, the this, the that," he added. "Money ain't nothing if your health ain't good." During the interview, Ja Rule also discussed his thoughts on 50 Cent dissing Gotti following his passing. As news of the loss made its rounds online, he shared a photo of himself posing with a plastic tombstone. "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack," he captioned it. "Nah God bless him 🕊️LOL."

This earned him a great deal of backlash, and Ja Rule admits that he nearly went off on the mogul over it. “I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear and sh*t,” he explained. “Prem [DJ Premier] said it best [...] He said, ‘Rule, you got to understand who we are and what we are. We are masters of self-defense.’” He went on, claiming that while he's not looking to start any problems, he's willing to end them if necessary.

Read More: Ja Rule Wishes He Had Internet During 50 Cent Beef While Addressing Kendrick Lamar & Drake Battle

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Ja Rule 50 Cent Irv Gotti Hip Hop News Music Ja Rule Admits He Nearly Went “Nuclear” On 50 Cent For Dissing The Late Irv Gotti 2.1K
DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash Music 50 Cent Brutally Disses Irv Gotti Following His Passing 21.7K
WEtv Celebrates The Premieres Of Growing Up Hip Hop New York And Untold Stories Of Hip Hop Music Irv Gotti’s Ex-Wife Issues Emotional Statement Following His Death 2.5K
WEtv Celebrates The Premieres Of Growing Up Hip Hop New York And Untold Stories Of Hip Hop Music Ja Rule And Def Jam Break Silence On Tragic Passing Of Irv Gotti 10.2K