Ja Rule Makes Emotional Confession About Irv Gotti’s Death

Irv Gotti's passing continues to weigh heavily on his fans and those who were closest to him. This includes Ja Rule, who opened up about the impact of the Murder Inc. founder's death during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. While he finds comfort in knowing that his late friend lived his life to the fullest, he admits that the unexpected loss was painful, as he remembers it all happening so fast.

"I felt he was getting better," he explained. "Something happened, I think he had like a mini-stroke, and went back to see the doctor. And then it just kind of, his health just started kind of deteriorating from there. And it just kind of happened fast, and I'm like 'God damn.' But again, it puts things in perspective. It puts life in perspective, it puts health in perspective, it puts money in perspective."

Irv Gotti & Ja Rule

"We all out here chasing the money, the this, the that," he added. "Money ain't nothing if your health ain't good." During the interview, Ja Rule also discussed his thoughts on 50 Cent dissing Gotti following his passing. As news of the loss made its rounds online, he shared a photo of himself posing with a plastic tombstone. "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack," he captioned it. "Nah God bless him 🕊️LOL."