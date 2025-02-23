Irv Gotti’s Brother Recalls Final Moments Before His Tragic Death

Earlier this month, Irv Gotti passed away at the age of 54. News of his untimely passing arrived shortly after it was reported that he was "not responsive" following a stroke and brain bleed. A private funeral service for the Murder Inc. co-founder was held last week, where various friends and family members gathered to pay their respects.

Ja Rule delivered a touching speech during the service, getting emotional as he reflected on Gotti's impact. "I just want to say, Irv, I love you," he began. "Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own way in this room." Countless other peers and fans have shared heartfelt messages about the late music executive's life and legacy since. Not many details about what led up to Gotti's passing were revealed right away. His brother Chris, however, recently provided supporters with more insight during an appearance on 2WAY TONIGHT with Mark Halperin.

Irv Gotti's Cause Of Death

According to him, his brother was playing poker and eating Chinese food when he suffered the stroke that ultimately claimed his life. He recalled him refusing to follow his doctor's orders after being diagnosed with diabetes, which resulted in him struggling with health problems in his final years. "Irv, sadly enough, he did go on his terms," he explained. "He just didn't believe it and he was like I'm gonna go in a way basically he wanted. He ate a bunch of Chinese food while playing poker and had a massive hemorrhagic stroke, which is bleeding on the brain."

"Diabetes is not what kills you, it's always something else," he added. "It's what diabetes does to the body that actually takes your life [...] It all stems from the diabetic issues that comes from diabetes. You may have liver failure or kidney failure, and these are the things that actually consume or take your life."