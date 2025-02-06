Irv Gotti's Family Addresses His Death In Heartfelt Statement

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Irv Gotti attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Irv Gotti's family is asking for privacy at this time.

Irv Gotti's family has put out a statement on social media addressing the iconic record executive's passing. In the statement, the family thanked fans for their "understanding and support" and asked for privacy while grieving the loss. They did not reveal a cause of death.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025. Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched,” the statement read. "Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations." Tons of fans joined in with kind words for the family in the comments section. Check out the post below.

50 Cent Disses Irv Gotti

Not every post on social media has been so kind to the late co-founder of Murder Inc. Records. 50 Cent made headlines by sharing a picture of himself on Instagram smoking next to a plastic tombstone with the caption: "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack." Expectedly, the post garnered tons of backlash online. Even Bobby Shmurda wrote in the comments section: "Yo, this thing is crazy son." It came as 50 was also feuding with Big Meech on social media.

During his career as a music executive, Gotti played an instrumental role in the ascension of Ashanti and Ja Rule. Ja shared a heartbroken emoji on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night. Gotti produced numerous Billboard Hot 100 hits from artists such as DMX, Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, and many more. He also won a Grammy award for best contemporary R&B album after co-producing Ashanti’s eponymous debut.

