Irv Gotti Passes Away At 54

2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Irv Gotti attends the 2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center on October 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Irv Gotti was the legendary founder of Murder Inc.

Unfortunate news has hit the hip-hop world tonight as it has been confirmed by Variety & The Hollywood Reporter that Irv Gotti has died at the age of 54. Earlier today, we reported that Gotti had suffered a stroke and was unresponsive. This news was an exclusive report from AllHipHop who cited sources close to the situation. Overall, it came as a shock to the hip-hop world, especially when you consider just how much of a legend Gotti is.

As many fans are already aware, Gotti had been suffering from health issues over recent years. Just a few months ago, he suffered a massive stroke that put his life in jeopardy. He was able to make a full recovery at the time. Early reporters were suggesting that Gotti had passed away, although nothing concrete had been confirmed by sources close to the mogul. Regardless, this news is extremely unfortunate and our condolences go out to his family.

Irv Gotti Was The Man Behind Murder Inc.
Irv "Gotti" Lorenzo Celebrates his New Venture with Universal Motown Records Group - Yacht Party
Irv Gotti during Irv "Gotti" Lorenzo Celebrates his New Venture with Universal Motown Records Group - Yacht Party at Riginger's Yacht/Utopia III in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As many are already aware, Gotti was the founder of Murder Inc., a label that boasted the talent of Ashanti, Ja Rule, and many more. Overall, the label was known for its brand of pop rap hits that dominated the charts. With his experience as a DJ, Irv Gotti could differentiate what was hot and what wasn't. It was this expertise that made Murder Inc. so dominant throughout the early 2000s.

Details surrounding Gotti's passing are stills scarce at this time. We will continue to update you on this situation as it develops. Our thoughts continue to go out to his family and friends during this terrible time.

