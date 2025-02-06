Ja Rule And Def Jam Break Silence On Tragic Passing Of Irv Gotti

BY Elias Andrews 88 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WEtv Celebrates The Premieres Of Growing Up Hip Hop New York And Untold Stories Of Hip Hop
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Irv Gotti and Ja Rule attends as WEtv celebrates the premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop on August 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WEtv)
Gotti helped Ja become a superstar.

Irv Gotti was a hip hop titan in the late 90s and early 2000s. He was appointed to run Murder Inc, and turned it into one of Def Jam's most successful imprints. He was the face of Murder Inc, and helped to launch the careers of superstars like Ja Rule and Ashanti. Irv Gotti passed away on Wednesday at age 54. His death drew a slew of reactions from friends and peers alike, but it was the dual reactions of Ja Rule and Def Jam that fans were waiting on.

Ja Rule took to Twitter to make his heartbreak known. He worked alongside Irv Gotti for over a decade, and made some indelible hits in the process. The rapper posted a simple, broken heart emoji once the news of Gotti's death was confirmed. Ja Rule will likely issue a lengthier statement, but given how quick the news spread, a simple tweet communicated quite a bit. Def Jam also took to social media to make its stance on Irv Gotti's legacy known. The label praised the executive's talents and deemed him a "creative genius."

Read More: Ashanti & Nelly Hilariously Clown Ja Rule During Double-Date With Aisha Atkins

Def Jam Described Irv Gotti As A "Creative Genius"

"His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits," Def Jam wrote in an Instagram statement. "Defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work." Def Jam also credited Irv Gotti for his influence on the generation of artists that followed. Gotti may have been best known for his work with Murder Inc, but he continued to collaborate with notable artists like Kanye West well into the 2010s. His last production credit was on the 2019 West and Charlie Wilson song "Brothers."

Kanye West was one of the first artists to pay their respects to Irv Gotti. He posted a dove emoji next to the headline confirming his passing. 50 Cent, on the other hand, went the opposite direction. The G-Unit founder, who taunted Ja Rule and Gotti mercilessly during the 2000s, continued the beef. He posted an Instagram photo of himself smoking hookah next to a plastic tombstone.

Read More: Eminem Destroys Suge Knight And Ja Rule In Leaked Diss "Smack You"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Island Def Jam Pre-GRAMMY Party - Inside Music Kanye West Tributes Irv Gotti Following Murder Inc Co-Founder's Death 68
Theo Wargo/WireImage, Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images, Scott Gries/Getty Images Original Content The Rise And Fall Of Murder Inc 27.3K
DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash Music 50 Cent Brutally Disses Irv Gotti Following His Passing 2.0K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Chris Gotti Claims Suge Knight Tried To Steal Ja Rule From Murder Inc. 7.7K