Ja Rule And Def Jam Break Silence On Tragic Passing Of Irv Gotti

Irv Gotti was a hip hop titan in the late 90s and early 2000s. He was appointed to run Murder Inc, and turned it into one of Def Jam's most successful imprints. He was the face of Murder Inc, and helped to launch the careers of superstars like Ja Rule and Ashanti. Irv Gotti passed away on Wednesday at age 54. His death drew a slew of reactions from friends and peers alike, but it was the dual reactions of Ja Rule and Def Jam that fans were waiting on.

Ja Rule took to Twitter to make his heartbreak known. He worked alongside Irv Gotti for over a decade, and made some indelible hits in the process. The rapper posted a simple, broken heart emoji once the news of Gotti's death was confirmed. Ja Rule will likely issue a lengthier statement, but given how quick the news spread, a simple tweet communicated quite a bit. Def Jam also took to social media to make its stance on Irv Gotti's legacy known. The label praised the executive's talents and deemed him a "creative genius."

Def Jam Described Irv Gotti As A "Creative Genius"

"His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits," Def Jam wrote in an Instagram statement. "Defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work." Def Jam also credited Irv Gotti for his influence on the generation of artists that followed. Gotti may have been best known for his work with Murder Inc, but he continued to collaborate with notable artists like Kanye West well into the 2010s. His last production credit was on the 2019 West and Charlie Wilson song "Brothers."