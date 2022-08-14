murder inc
- MusicAshanti Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?Explore singer Ashanti's 2023 net worth of $5 million, delving into her career milestones, business ventures, real estate holdings, and earnings sources.By Axl Banks
- MusicMurder Inc. Exec Recalls "Throwing Down" Over 50 Cent's Ja Rule Diss TracksDex Diamond recently discussed 50 Cent and Ja Rule's beef.By Caroline Fisher
- Original ContentJa Rule Songs: Rapper's Best HitsIs Ja Rule Top 50? It's definitely debatable. Don't act like Ja didn't have hits!By Brandon Simmons
- MusicJa Rule Responds To People Saying He Paved The Way For DrakeThe Murder Inc. icon said that musicians "borrow from each other" all the time, although he didn't deny that he was certainly a part of Drake's artistic lineage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Recalls Turning Down $1.3 Million Offer From UMG50 Cent says he once shot down $1.3 million from UMG to avoid Irv Gotti.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsAshanti Calls Irv Gotti A LiarIn a teaser for her interview with Angie Martinez, Ashanti is speaking her truth.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z Marvels At How Irv Gotti Brings Out The Best In His ArtistsHov compared Gotti to how Phil Jackson "got the best out of Jordan, got the best out of Kobe."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentThe Rise And Fall Of Murder IncWe take a look at the history of Murder Inc, from its inception to its downfall.By Robert Blair
- MusicIrv Gotti Regrets Getting Involved In Nas & Jay-Z Beef, Ruining Relationship With Jennifer LopezAlthough he doesn't usually live with regrets, there are a few moments that Irv isn't proud of. By Erika Marie
- MusicCharli Baltimore Says She Once Recorded An Entire 50 Cent Diss MixtapeCharli Baltimore says she once recorded an entire mixtape comprised of disses aimed at 50 Cent.By Cole Blake
- MusicLloyd Doesn't Think A Murder Inc Reunion Can Happen Without AshantiFans have been asking for the artists to come together once again, but Irv Gotti's recent comments about Ashanti may have thwarted the idea.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To "Hit For Hit" Battle In AtlantaJ.D. has been asking for a "Verzuz" against Diddy, but while the platform is at the center of a legal battle, Diddy makes a counter offer.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z Shares How He Came Up With Irv Gotti's NicknameIn a rare interview, Hov sat down for BET's Murder Inc docuseries and spoke about his relationship with the label head.By Erika Marie
- MusicIrv Gotti Cites Jay-Z While Reflecting On 2003 FBI Raid Of Murder IncIrv Gotti recalled an interview Jay-Z gave with Forbes back in 2010 while reflecting on the infamous FBI raid of Murder Inc.'s office.By Cole Blake