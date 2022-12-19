50 Cent says that he once turned down a $1.3 million offer from Universal Music Group due to the label’s affiliation with Murder Inc. executive Irv Gotti. Gotti had previously admitted to blocking labels from signing 50 during a 2020 interview with B. High of Hot 107.9.

“Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about he was blocking me,” 50 Cent said during a recent interview. “Like he was blocking everything. He said, ‘I blocked him into a good situation.’ And it just went off. And, I saw the situations I didn’t feel where he felt he was blocking me at that point. But I wouldn’t do business with anyone who had direct associations or any influence to the things that they had that was working.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 20: Recording artist Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson of the music group G-Unit performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

From there, 50 further recalled explaining to Tony Yayo that Gotti could “sabotage” everything they had built through that point.

He continued: “So they offered me a million three to do a G-Unit and my solo album at Universal and I just turned the deal down. [Tony] Yayo didn’t understand he was like, ‘What? A million three you not gone do it, what? That’s like saying we hit the lottery and you not going to pick up the ticket.’ And I’m like, ‘Nah it’s not the right deal,’ because it’s in the Universal system. Def Jam and those guys was already making money from that system. Where they could influence and sabotage everything that I had going.”

As for how Gotti is connected to UMG, Murder Inc. Records is a subsidiary of Def Jam, a division of Universal Music Group. Gotti and 50 have been going back and forth on social media for years at this point.

Check out 50 Cent’s story, as shared by HipHopDX below.

50 Cent once turned down $1.3M record deal due to label’s Murder Inc. affiliationhttps://t.co/52WCdDJySr pic.twitter.com/CeAmCku2Dz — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 17, 2022

[Via]