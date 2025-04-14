Ja Rule Accuses 50 Cent Of Sending Federal Authorities To Investigate Murder Inc

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 894 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ja Rule 50 Cent Federal Investigate Murder Inc Hip Hop News
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While Ja Rule said he wouldn't go nuclear on 50 Cent for his Irv Gotti comments, it seems like he changed his mind.

The Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef will go on for generations to come, even when both artists have bigger problems to worry about than each other. But in the case of their most recent flare-up, they let off their ire towards each other with more seriousness than their typical trolling. You may have seen Fif react to Ja's recent interview on The Breakfast Club, on which he spoke on the G-Unit mogul on occasion. "The breakfast club should be ashamed of them selves asking questions that perpetuates violence," he wrote on Instagram. "This fool has been getting ready to go what he calls nuclear for 22 years . LOL ya man in my Runtz right now!"

Then, Ja Rule blasted 50 Cent with a series of scathing Twitter posts, accusing him of being a snitch. "He told the Feds murder inc had him shot and they put us under federal indictment... [rat emoji]," he tweeted, adding in some more jabs in other tweets. "He got shot 9 times and did NOTHING... stop glazing this clown..." "SUCK MY D**K you b***h a** n***a I already ate your lunch shut up!!!"

Read More: Ja Rule Turns The Tables On DJ Envy Over Fyre Festival In Person

50 Cent Irv Gotti Beef

For those unaware, this recent flare-up occurred because 50 Cent dissed Murder Inc's cofounder and one of Ja Rule's closest collaborators, Irv Gotti, after his passing. Their feud extends to before the shooting that defined 50's early years, and Curtis Jackson placed the blame for his shooting on Murder Inc. When Ja caught wind of these dismissive comments about Irv's passing, he stayed quiet. He later said on this interview with The Breakfast Club that he almost went "nuclear," but decided to let it slide. Clearly, something changed, and he let it all out.

For the record, Ja Rule continues to deny Murder Inc's involvement in the 50 Cent shooting, and we don't have any firm evidence of alleged snitching at press time. It seems like this feud will never die out, even if longer periods of time go by without an attack from one to the other. That's not the timeline we're witnessing right now, so we'll see when the next break is.

Read More: 50 Cent Torments Floyd Mayweather Again Over Boxer's Bold Claims Of Owning "100 Buildings" In New York

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ja Rule Goes off 50 Cent Hip Hop News Music Ja Rule Goes Off On “Trash” 50 Cent After Getting Mocked For Irv Gotti Interview Comments 2.6K
Ja Rule 50 Cent Irv Gotti Hip Hop News Music Ja Rule Admits He Nearly Went “Nuclear” On 50 Cent For Dissing The Late Irv Gotti 4.1K
50 Cent Mocks Ja Rule Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Mocks Ja Rule For Claiming He Nearly Went “Nuclear” Over Irv Gotti Diss 3.0K
Ja Rule Irv Gotti Death Hip Hop News Music Ja Rule Makes Emotional Confession About Irv Gotti’s Death 1071