Ja Rule Accuses 50 Cent Of Sending Federal Authorities To Investigate Murder Inc

The Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef will go on for generations to come, even when both artists have bigger problems to worry about than each other. But in the case of their most recent flare-up, they let off their ire towards each other with more seriousness than their typical trolling. You may have seen Fif react to Ja's recent interview on The Breakfast Club, on which he spoke on the G-Unit mogul on occasion. "The breakfast club should be ashamed of them selves asking questions that perpetuates violence," he wrote on Instagram. "This fool has been getting ready to go what he calls nuclear for 22 years . LOL ya man in my Runtz right now!"

Then, Ja Rule blasted 50 Cent with a series of scathing Twitter posts, accusing him of being a snitch. "He told the Feds murder inc had him shot and they put us under federal indictment... [rat emoji]," he tweeted, adding in some more jabs in other tweets. "He got shot 9 times and did NOTHING... stop glazing this clown..." "SUCK MY D**K you b***h a** n***a I already ate your lunch shut up!!!"

50 Cent Irv Gotti Beef

For those unaware, this recent flare-up occurred because 50 Cent dissed Murder Inc's cofounder and one of Ja Rule's closest collaborators, Irv Gotti, after his passing. Their feud extends to before the shooting that defined 50's early years, and Curtis Jackson placed the blame for his shooting on Murder Inc. When Ja caught wind of these dismissive comments about Irv's passing, he stayed quiet. He later said on this interview with The Breakfast Club that he almost went "nuclear," but decided to let it slide. Clearly, something changed, and he let it all out.