Ja Rule Hilariously Blames Knicks' Playoff Loss On 50 Cent

Ja Rule says 50 Cent's appearance at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks game against the Detroit Pistons was the reason for their loss on Monday night. The Knicks ended up falling 100-94 in the game, bringing the first round playoff series to 1-1. They'll face off again in Game 3 on Thursday night in Detroit.

Ja Rule joked about his long-time rival's unfortunate luck in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the game. "Man I knew my Knicks was gonna lose as soon as I seen that black cat (rat) in the building….," Ja wrote as caught by Complex.

50 has yet to respond to Ja's latest message, but he did express his disappointment in the Knicks after the game. "Fvck today man the Knicks lost, the pope died, and Kanye told us he sucked his cousin’s d!ck for 8 years," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m going to bed early tomorrow gotta be a better day."

50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef

The drama over the Knicks' loss comes after 50 Cent and Ja Rule's long-standing feud reignited, earlier this year. After the death of Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti, 50 poked fun at him on social media, which Ja didn't appreciate. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Ja said he was ready to go "nuclear" on 50.

"The Breakfast Club should be ashamed of themselves asking questions that perpetuate violence. This fool has been ready to go what he calls nuclear for 22 years. LOL," 50 wrote in response to Ja.

Ja then went on a huge rant about 50 on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: "From now on your name boo boo that's what they called you on the streets right lmfao. Boo boo the fool… [laughing face emoji] 50 cent is a street n****a from Brooklyn you boo boo from Queens… Mc gusto cb4 aaa n***a. You're right he told the Feds murder inc had him shot and they put us under federal indictment… [rat emoji]…@50cent Go ahead and lie tell these good people tell the paperwork fake so I can send this next shot… WE GOT RECEIPTS boo boo…"