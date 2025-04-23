Ja Rule Hilariously Blames Knicks' Playoff Loss On 50 Cent

Nov 8, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Rapper and actor Ja Rule sits courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent was in attendance as the New York Knicks dropped Game 2 to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

Ja Rule says 50 Cent's appearance at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks game against the Detroit Pistons was the reason for their loss on Monday night. The Knicks ended up falling 100-94 in the game, bringing the first round playoff series to 1-1. They'll face off again in Game 3 on Thursday night in Detroit.

Ja Rule joked about his long-time rival's unfortunate luck in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the game. "Man I knew my Knicks was gonna lose as soon as I seen that black cat (rat) in the building….," Ja wrote as caught by Complex.

50 has yet to respond to Ja's latest message, but he did express his disappointment in the Knicks after the game. "Fvck today man the Knicks lost, the pope died, and Kanye told us he sucked his cousin’s d!ck for 8 years," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m going to bed early tomorrow gotta be a better day."

Read More: Ja Rule Goes Off On “Trash” 50 Cent After Getting Mocked For Irv Gotti Interview Comments

50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef

The drama over the Knicks' loss comes after 50 Cent and Ja Rule's long-standing feud reignited, earlier this year. After the death of Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti, 50 poked fun at him on social media, which Ja didn't appreciate. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Ja said he was ready to go "nuclear" on 50.

"The Breakfast Club should be ashamed of themselves asking questions that perpetuate violence. This fool has been ready to go what he calls nuclear for 22 years. LOL," 50 wrote in response to Ja.

Ja then went on a huge rant about 50 on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: "From now on your name boo boo that's what they called you on the streets right lmfao. Boo boo the fool… [laughing face emoji] 50 cent is a street n****a from Brooklyn you boo boo from Queens… Mc gusto cb4 aaa n***a. You're right he told the Feds murder inc had him shot and they put us under federal indictment… [rat emoji]…@50cent Go ahead and lie tell these good people tell the paperwork fake so I can send this next shot… WE GOT RECEIPTS boo boo…"

Read More: Ja Rule Accuses 50 Cent Of Sending Federal Authorities To Investigate Murder Inc

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John's University. In the time since, he's covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He's attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
