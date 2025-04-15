Lawyer Bradford Cohen Weighs In On Ja Rule's Paperwork That Allegedly Proves 50 Cent Filed Order Of Protection

50 Cent reignited the feud with Ja Rule with his disrespectful remarks about Irv Gotti's death, causing the latter to go off.

Ja Rule presented some documents supposedly proving that 50 Cent did in fact file for an order of protection against him. "@50cent Go ahead and lie," Ja said on X with a screenshot of the alleged documents. "Tell these good people tell the paperwork fake so I can send this next shot… WE GOT RECEIPTS boo boo…" Specifically, the papers tie back to the 2000 stabbing at The Hit Factory recording studio. The very accusations that he is referring to have been floating around for years now and he feels he's finally got 50 Cent right where he wants him.

However, legal expert/lawyer Bradford Cohen, who's represented rappers like Kodak Black, has debunked Ja Rule's "facts." He hopped on his Instagram to break down the documents and didn't need to waste too much time finding out why this doesn't sully 50 Cent at all. Ja Rule has also been trying to push the narrative that Fif was a federal informant during the Murder Inc. investigation over 20 years ago. "The gun came from a stop and search of his vehicle. There was no "snitch" involved in his case," Cohen says. "Yet he keeps insisting that @50cent was an informant and then used the above to try and prove it."

Ja Rule 50 Cent Beef

Cohen continues, "Let's talk about his "proof." This document lists an informant. 1. Police reports don't name informants by name 2. We know it's not Curtis because they are listing people hurt, including a. Informant b. Curtis c. Marvin (whoever that is)." The lawyer then concluded, "His theory is debunked by the very paperwork. Dumb people would ignore the commas between the names. Don't be a dummy."

"I personally like both artists, and if there was legit evidence of something, I would review it... this isn't it." All of this got brought up by Ja Rule after he admitted how angry he was with 50 Cent for his disrespectful comments about Irv Gotti, his close friend and label boss who passed earlier this year. "I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear and sh*t,” he explained. "Prem [DJ Premier] said it best [...] He said, 'Rule, you got to understand who we are and what we are. We are masters of self-defense.'"

