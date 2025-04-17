50 Cent Issues Cryptic Warning About His New Horror Film

Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It looks like there's some drama brewing behind the scenes of "Skillhouse," which is slated for release this July.

50 Cent is someone who never hesitates to speak his mind, especially when he feels like he's been wronged. He did just this recently, hinting that there's some serious tension going on behind the scenes of his new movie, Skillhouse.

He shared a screenshot of a news report about the film on his Instagram page last night, claiming that he's yet to sign off on its release. Fif also suggested that he's ready to take action if it's released without his permission.

“They can’t release this MOVIE SKILL HOUSE without my signature, which they do not have,” he captioned the post. “What kinda business are they doing? I’d hate to have to demonstrate.”

According to Deadline, the film is currently slated for release on July 11. The horror-satire hybrid is directed by Josh Stolberg, who's also worked on films like Saw X and Jigsaw. It's about a group of influencers who get stuck in a content house. It stars social media personalities Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking.

50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef

50 Cent didn't give any specifics about what kind of drama is brewing between him and others involved in the film. This isn't the only dispute he's caught up in these days either.

He also recently got into it with Ja Rule, who discussed his longtime feud with the mogul during an appearance on The Breakfast Club earlier this month. He admitted that he was upset that Fif dissed his late friend Irv Gotti after learning he'd passed away.

50 Cent proceeded to mock him for his comments, prompting a fiery X rant from Ja Rule. "@50cent SUCK MY D*CK you b*tch a** n***a I already ate your lunch shut up!!!" he wrote in part. "N***a you're a used car salesman everything you do is trash music 1 good album after that trash liquor trash TV shows yeah I said it TRASH how many times you gonna make the same show that coke stepped on parenting trash character trash n***a you the garbage man."

