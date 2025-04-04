50 Cent Compares Wheelchair Lil Meech To Amy Winehouse In Suggesting Rehab For Big Meech’s Son

50 Cent has reignited his ongoing feud with Black Mafia Family’s Big Meech and his son, Lil Meech, by suggesting the younger Meech is battling drug addiction. Taking a break from promoting his Roku TV channel on Tuesday (April 1), the rapper-producer posted a series of photos on Instagram showing Lil Meech asleep in a wheelchair, fueling speculation about substance abuse. To drive his point home, 50 set the post to Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” and wrote, “Damn, this is BAD. You believe me now? Oh, now you want to believe me, OK.”

Not stopping there, 50 Cent dragged Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Rick Ross into the controversy. He shared an image of the two with Lil Meech, writing, “HELP. Help him out. You guys knew what you were doing. You used him, and now you’re not gonna be there for him. SMH.”

50 Cent & Lil Meech Beef

This latest jab follows 50’s earlier claims that he personally sent Lil Meech to rehab during his time portraying his father on BMF. Back in February, 50 alleged that Big Meech wasn’t comfortable with their relationship, accusing him of downplaying his son’s alleged drug use. Outside of 50’s assumption, Lil Meech has never had a public incident that involved drugs. He was detained after a gun was found in his carry-on content several years ago. He’d be quickly released and take a private plane to his destination.