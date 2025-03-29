Rotimi Advises Lil Meech On How To Handle 50 Cent Beef

When Big Meech was released from prison last year, only a minuscule group of people could've guessed it would lead to 50 Cent beefing with his BMF inspiration and his son Lil Meech. Yet here we are, many snitching allegations and social media attacks later. The father-son duo are not the only ones who know of the G-Unit mogul and his coworker dynamics, though. Actor Rotimi recently appeared on The Morning Hustle to talk about his new role on The Chi and a lot of other stuff, including Fif's feud with the younger Meech in particular. As such, he gave him some advice on how to proceed.

"Honestly, I think what's said has been said at this point," Rotimi said of the 50 Cent and Lil Meech beef. "At this point, it's just nothing – Just move on, I think just move on. If you dwell on anything right now, it's just you dwelling on it. It's been said, it's been done, it's whatever now. For me, if it was me, I'ma just go beast mode and just turn up and just make sure I go OD lit for the next thing I do. To go back and forth at this point, it's a [moot] point. So if it is [the last season], then definitely now – Me, I'm a dog. If this is what happened, I'm going to elevate to the best of my ability at this point."

50 Cent & Rotimi

Then, Rotimi recalled his past conflict with 50 Cent and clarified their current bond. "Yeah, yeah, we smooth," he remarked before answering a question on whether or not he would work with his Power collaborator again. "If it happens, you know? I think it's one of those things where certain things... Yes, [it would put me in a box]. But at the same time, if it's the right thing, you know? Everything that he's doing has been super lit. But it's still in that world. So, like, it'd be me jumping back in. If it's something he does like a romantic comedy, then cool."

Meanwhile, other actors in the 50 Cent TV universe did not show Lil Meech the same grace, including Michael Rainey Jr. It makes us wonder how much deeper this rabbit hole will go.