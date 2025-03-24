Big Meech Gets Clowned By Social Media For Cheery Lil Meech Photo Dump

Big Meech has not had the best time on social media since getting out of prison last year, but he's certainly having a great time in real life. His son Lil Meech recently posted up some pictures and videos with his dad on Instagram, who was all smiles in a Kanye West Graduation jacket while enjoying the seaside view from a Miami balcony. In the comments section under the IG post down below, you can see various users jokingly jabbing at the BMF boss' poses and demeanor. However, a lot of them also just expressed happiness that he's out and living his best life.

However, one person who surprisingly did not join in on this Big Meech roast session online is none other than 50 Cent. The two have been at odds for a long time now, ever since Meech linked up with Rick Ross shortly after his prison release. Their welcome-back concert did not pan out, and Fif launched snitching allegations and much more against his former BMF collaborator. But there may be a reason for this particular omission when it comes to the G-Unit mogul's reaction to this.

Read More: 50 Cent Taunts Big Meech With Snitching Allegations As Beef Intensifies

50 Cent Big Meech Beef

Big Meech wore a Graduation jacket, the album that won out 50 and Ye's infamous sales war back in 2007. As such, a lot of people interpreted this as a subtle shot against the Queens MC, as he can't really argue that he did, in fact, lose that commercial battle and that the Chicago artist has a leg up. Then again, Kanye West and 50 Cent seem amicable now. The latter reacted with shock and awe to the former's recent Twitter tirades, and there seems to be a two-way street of appreciation there based on social media interactions and statements.

Beyond the 50 Cent beef, Big Meech also seeks out other rappers, whether to berate them in the case of Top5 or to seek out alliances, opportunity, and camaraderie. The 50 situation is definitely the biggest public narrative around this right now, and one that we doubt will end anytime soon. Then again, it seems like Meech would rather just enjoy life than give the rift any significant energy.