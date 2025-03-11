Lil Meech Supports Dad Big Meech Amidst Escalating 50 Cent Beef

Lil Meech is in a difficult spot. The actor rose to fame on the show B.M.F. The show is based on the life of his drug trafficking father, Big Meech, and produced by 50 Cent. These two have become enemies in the last few months, and Lil Meech has done his best to appease both sides. At least, he did. The actor made it clear he was riding with his father to the end. Even if it meant his creative relationship with 50 Cent will be over as a result.

Lil Meech took to Instagram on Monday to pose with and praise his father. He made it clear to his fans that he was overjoyed to have Big Meech freed, after spending decades behind bars. "Before I asked God for anything I made sure I asked him to bring my father home to my family," he wrote. "My prayers were answered. I love u Dad. Death B4 Dishonor." The last line feels especially pointed in light of the 50 Cent saga. Both Meeches have been subject to the rapper's mockery and elite social media trolling. Lil Meech even tried to reach out to 50 privately, only to be clowned by the rapper as a result.

Lil Meech 50 Cent Response

50 Cent posted a DM exchange between him and Lil Meech where it showed the latter trying to keep the peace. It didn't work, even though he threw a Rick Ross insult in the mix (a good way to win 50's heart). "F*ck Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts," Lil Meech wrote. 50 not only refused to budge, but he began criticizing Meech's professionalism on the set of B.M.F. Or rather, lack of professionalism. The G-Unit mogul claimed that the actor had a problem with drugs behind the scenes.