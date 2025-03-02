50 Cent Agrees With Charleston White’s Take On His Feud With Big Meech

The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, 50 Cent took to Instagram to promote his new show by referencing Charleston White's remarks about his beef with Big Meech.

50 Cent is currently wrapped up in a heated online feud with Big Meech, and recently, Charleston White decided to weigh in. During an appearance on The Danza Project podcast last week, the controversial personality said that he thinks this isn't a fair fight, as the men have two very different skillsets. According to him, Fif is accustomed to the internet while Meech is accustomed to something else entirely.

"50 bullying Meech because Meech ain't no internet n***a," he claimed. "50 is a internet n***a. Big Meech is a street n***a that's been cooking and trafficking dope." White's remarks prompted a response from 50 Cent, who took to Instagram yesterday to promote his new show. "Yes, Charleston White is correct," he begins in a video. "I'm a rapper, not a drug dealer. Be sure to catch my new show."

50 Cent & Big Meech's Beef

50 Cent and Big Meech's beef first began last month, when the former drug kingpin decided to team up with Rick Ross for his Welcome Home concert. Fif made it clear that he saw this as betrayal, immediately hopping online to to throw some jabs. He called Big Meech a rat, took shots at his son Lil Meech, and more. White isn't the only person to weigh in on the debacle either. Last week, Benzino discussed the feud during an interview with VladTV. He suggested that before all of this, 50 Cent might have actually looked up to Big Meech, but couldn't be like him even if he wanted to.

"50 was a Meech fan, let's make it clear," the Source icon claimed at the time. "Everybody wanted to be a Big Meech. Everybody wanted to be on the block and do what Meech did, there's no question. Whether that's the right type of thinking or not, we're not gonna talk about that."

