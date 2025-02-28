Benzino Claims 50 Cent Wanted To Be Like Big Meech But Couldn’t

50 Cent is currently wrapped up in a heated feud with Big Meech, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like it'll come to an end any time soon. The rapper has taken various shots at the former drug kingpin online over the past few weeks, clowning him after his Welcome Home concert got shut down and more. During a recent interview, Benzino weighed in on all of this, claiming that Fif wanted to be like Big Meech at one point.

"50 was a Meech fan, let's make it clear," he explained. "Everybody wanted to be a Big Meech. Everybody wanted to be on the block and do what Meech did, there's no question. Whether that's the right type of thinking or not, we're not gonna talk about that." Benzino continued, claiming that 50 Cent didn't have it in him to do what Big Meech did. Despite this, he said that the rapper should be proud of his own accomplishments.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Big Meech?

"Mad because this n**** took a picture or is doing business with somebody that you don't like. This is what you do?" he added. "He's a man trapped in a kid's mentality." 50 Cent's beef with Big Meech first began when Meech decided to team up with Rick Ross for his Welcome Home concert. When Fif learned about this, he rushed to social media to call him a "rat." He even dragged Big Meech's son Lil Meech into things, putting him on blast for alleged drug use and suggesting that he'd be fired from B.M.F.