Da'Vinchi Clarifies 50 Cent Relationship Amidst Messy Big Meech Feud

Da'Vinchi is an actor best known for his starring role on B.M.F. The show has been a favorite among hip hop fans, but has taken on new context in light of the 50 Cent and Big Meech feud. 50, a producer on the show, took umbrage with the fact that Big Meech was cozying up to his sworn enemy, Rick Ross. Meech is the inspiration behind B.M.F., so it's hard to separate the show from the offscreen drama. Da'Vinchi is trying his best to do so, though. The actor explained where he stood with both 50 and Meech.

Da'Vinchi was asked whether he was still cool with 50 Cent during an Instagram Q&A. He could not have been more clear in his response. He lavished praise on 50, who helped him gain a high profile as an actor by casting him. "[50] helped changed our lives bro," the actor asserted. "So many people's lives. Got the utmost respect for him." Da'Vinchi added an additional message on the Big Meech feud. He clarified that he may be involved in the Meech story onscreen, but has absolutely no stake in the feud otherwise. "This beef ain't got sh*t to do with me," he noted.

Are Da'Vinchi And Lil Meech Friends?

Da'Vinchi works closely with Lil Meech, his co-star on B.M.F. As one could assume from the name, Lil Meech is Big Meech's son. These two clicked from day one, and have become close friends behind the scenes. They confirmed this bond during a Complex profile. "I guess our spirit comes from similar places and we were just able to just organically build that chemistry," Da'Vinchi explained. "We both come from sports backgrounds. This story means something to us on a personal level. Something to us on a career level, so we really just got together and just knocked it out of the park."