Big Meech Breaks Silence After Being Ruthlessly Mocked By 50 Cent

BY Elias Andrews 1.7K Views
The rapper has had enough.

50 Cent wants smoke at all times. He's looking for a reason to declare war on a rival via social media. He did just that with Big Meech. The G-Unit mogul produces the crime series B.M.F., which is loosely based on Meech's life. He didn't like seeing the former drug trafficker hanging out with sworn enemy Rick Ross, however, and decided to make it known. He called Big Meech a rat, and suggested that he would fire the drug trafficker's son, Lil Meech, who appears on the series. Well, the elder Meech has finally responded.

Sort of. Meech doesn't mentioned 50 Cent by name. He does make it clear he's not going to let anybody push him around. "I wasn't gonna address this," he said. "'Cause I'm not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets." The former drug trafficker did, however, refute 50's snitching allegations. "I never folded, I never told," he added. "Never will. Death before dishonor. Always, with me." Big Meech decided to end his post on a more positive note, and promote his upcoming concert. "I'm doing this for my loved ones," he explained. "And the support of my friends and family."

Are Big Meech And Rick Ross Friends?

The concert in question was partially to blame for the 50 Cent drama. The "Welcome Back" concert is set for February 13 in Florida. A myriad of superstar rappers are set to appear on the stage, including 42 Dugg, Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, and yes, Rick Ross. This selection makes sense on multiple levels. One, Rozay is one of the biggest rappers to come out of Florida in the 21st century. Second, Rozay gave Big Meech a lot of shine when he name-dropped him on the 2010 single "B.M.F." Third, the rapper was said to have helped Meech out financially.

This third revelation came from 50 Cent, of all people. The G-Unit legend posted a text conversation between him and Lil Meech. 50 also decided to respond to the ex-drug trafficker's response. He wasted no time crafting an Instagram comment that undercut the video message. "Meech is not even gonna be there," 50 said in reference to the concert. "He can't go out after 6 pm but don't take my word for it. Go ahead knock yourself out!." The feud continues.

Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
