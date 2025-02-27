42 Dugg Demands 50 Cent "Shut Up" Amidst Big Meech "Rat" Allegations

50 Cent really despises Big Meech. He has made a point of targeting the former drug trafficker on a daily basis through social media trolling. He's got the same smoke for anybody who supports or lent aid to Big Meech. 42 Dugg is the latest target. 50 Cent claimed that 42 Dugg gave Meech $100K, and made it very clear that he's got a problem with that. The rapper refused to bend the knee, though, and stood up to the G-Unit mogul. The resulting exchange was tense to say the least.

50 posted a DM exchange in which he was told about Big Meech and 42 Dugg's alleged relationship. The rapper clapped back via Instagram Stories. Dugg made it clear that he will never turn his back on Detroit, which is where both him and Big Meech hail from. "Can't no n**ga convince me to go against Detroit," he wrote. "Either show me big bra ah rat or shut the f*ck up talking to me." He also told Shade Room that he did not give Meech any money. Didn't matter. 50 Cent still wanted it with Dugg, and made it clear on his own Instagram. He took to IG and stated that Dugg was "hard headed."

Why Are 50 Cent And Big Meech Beefing?

"Your daddy my n**ga," 50 Cent told Dugg. "You made a mistake giving Screech a $100K you could have given that to your n**gas. You always been hard headed. WTF." It looks like 42 Dugg has been added to a growing list of celebrities that 50 has taken issue with as a result of the Meech conflict. A conflict that all stemmed from a photograph that Big Meech took with Rick Ross. 50 Cent and Rick Ross have beef going back a decade, and he didn't appreciate the fact that Meech was cozying up to him. Especially since 50 is literally producing a show based on Meech's life.

50 Cent's relentless attacking of others has earned him criticism from podcaster Joe Budden. The latter felt that 50 Cent was being immature, and needed to go to therapy as a means of dealing with his anger issues. The G-Unit founder didn't like that. He posted dozens of AI generated photos of Budden in very compromising situations. Budden even went as far as to suggest that he will take legal action against 50.