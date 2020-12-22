42 Dugg
- Songs42 Dugg Drops J. Cole-Backed Single "SpinDatBac"42 Dugg got J. Cole's stamp of approval. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop Culture42 Dugg Is Stunned By Bhad Bhabie's OnlyFans Earnings: "Ouu Cuz Hit Ah F*****g Lick"42 Dugg could not believe it. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs42 Dugg Comes Back With A Vengeance On His First Song Out Of Prison With "Go Again"42 Dugg was not kidding about getting back in the studio.By Zachary Horvath
- Music42 Dugg Officially Freed From From Prison After Serving One-Year SentenceYo Gotti was there to pick him up. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Wants To Know How Far Yo Gotti Is From The StreetsThe question from a recent interview caused some fans to ask questions.By Lavender Alexandria
- Original ContentWhy Is 42 Dugg In Jail? What We Know About The CaseThe Detroit star is an undoubtably unique and talented rapper. However, his most recent sentence may threaten his career. By Caleb Hardy
- Life42 Dugg's Prison Statement: "I Guess 'Cause I'm Turnt I Gotta Go Through The Worst!!!"Just last week, the Detroit-born rapper plead guilty to his charges, earning him another potential five years in prison.By Hayley Hynes
- Crime42 Dugg Faces Another 5 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty: ReportFederal agents arrested 42 Dugg in 2022 after he failed to serve a six-month sentence. By Aron A.
- MixtapesTory Lanez Drops Bars On His Rap Capsule "Loner" Ft. Lil Wayne, Tyga, 42 Dugg, Swae Lee, & MoreHe says he has an R&B capsule and an Island capsule on the way.By Erika Marie