42 Dugg Is Stunned By Bhad Bhabie’s OnlyFans Earnings: “Ouu Cuz Hit Ah F*****g Lick”

In one of the most eye-popping headlines you will see today, rapper, social media starlet, and OnlyFans model, Bhad Bhabie recently unveiled her earnings. She joined the powerhouse platform in April 2021 and let us just say she did well for herself. A lot of people were apparently eager to see the other side of the now 20-year-old, and she made out big time. Bhabie shared a graphic of how much she made from then, up until November 2021. The Floridian's biggest month was her debut, bringing in a whopping $18 million.

Over time, she saw a gradual dip in membership purchases. However, at the end of the day for Bhabie, she made more than enough to lift herself out of being broke. In an interview with Emily Ratajkowski on her High Low podcast, she revealed that things were rough for her financially. "I wasn't really thinking much of it at the time. But I was actually broke as f*** before I started OnlyFans. Like, I was actually broke as f***. I barely had s***." She continued, "My mom was in control of my money, so she was doing whatever she wanted to do, and I had a $500 limit on my card."

Read More: Coi Leray Barely Covers Up In Seductive Mirror Selfies

42 Dugg Is Shocked To Say The Least

She made the switch to OF because she was not seeing any money from her music. Now, she is living lavishly once again, and someone cannot fathom how much she made. 42 Dugg caught wind of the news and gave his brief but hilarious reaction to it. No Jumper shared the numbers on their Instagram page and Dugg commented, "Ouu cuz hit ah f*****g lick." For those who do not know that means she made off with tons of money either by stealing or some other illegal action. Fans in the comments also had a lot to say. One goes, "Bro 18m in one month from OF is why I think the world is coming to an end 👀🤦🏾‍♂️"

What are your initial thoughts on 42 Dugg's reaction to Bhad Bhabie's OnlyFans earnings? Did you have the same reaction as he did? Is OnlyFans a problem in our society? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around 42 Dugg and Bhad Bhabie, as well as everything else going on around the pop culture world.

Read More: Sexyy Red’s Security Fights Guard Who Touched Her Inappropriately At A Club