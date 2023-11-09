Sexyy Red’s Security Fights Guard Who Touched Her Inappropriately At A Club

Sexyy Red is performing a lot these days, but that exposure unfortunately resulted in a pretty contentious situation recently. Moreover, her security guard was carrying her offstage from a club performance when one of the venue's own security guards grabbed her behind as she passed him by. Then, the rapper pointed him out to her guard, who presumably confronted the assailant about the inappropriate contact. Furthermore, this resulted in the two breaking out into a quick fight before they went to their respective corners. As of writing this article, it's unclear whether this will result in any legal action, but it seems like it wrapped up relatively quickly.

Unfortunately for the St. Louis MC, her sexuality and artistic identity lead many to unrightfully criticize her- or take advantage of her, in this instance. For example, fans blasted her for posing for pictures with younger fans, despite the fact that she can't control who connects with her music for whatever reason. Even with all these pressures, biases, and misogynistic treatment, Sexyy Red is brushing it all off as her career continues to climb. All we can hope for is that her security team continues to defend her in situations like these with the utmost urgency and respect.

Read More: Sexyy Red Posts Hilarious Tweet Comparing Herself To A Bug

Security Versus Security: Sexyy Red's Team Responds To Man Who Groped Her

Meanwhile, the "SkeeYee" hitmaker is making more connections in the rap world, finding more acceptance and respect by the day. One recent addition to this saga is when she compared herself to Boosie Badazz, and he actually ended up appreciating the shout-out. Sexyy Red clearly knows her stuff, and she understands what figures came before her in the hip-hop world that drew a similar amount of initial criticism, but ended up becoming important and influential figures. With the way she's navigating the industry and immediately calling out bad-faith actors and harassment, we're sure this upward trend will continue.

However, the 25-year-old won't do so just in general, but also specifically on wax. After all, a potential collab with Nicki Minaj could really boost her to another level, and would be an incredibly hype femcee team-up. We'll see whether that manifests on the Queen's next album, Pink Friday 2, which Sexyy Red has her sights on. For more news and the latest updates on her, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Sexyy Red Shares Son’s Hilariously Inappropriate School Project: Watch