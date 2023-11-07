Sexyy Red Previews New Snippet, Fans Upset At Her For Posing With Young Fans

Sexyy Red previewed a new song for her fans on Instagram, from the studio, early Monday morning. In the post, she lip-syncs to the camera while the song plays and also shows off her baby bump, as she is expecting baby number two in the coming months. Fans were loving the track in the comments section of her post. One praised her work ethic: "One thing about sexyy she always working, pregnant or not."

Not all of social media has been so positive on the "SkeeYee" rapper in recent days. Last weekend, she came under fire online after posing with a group of, what appear to be middle school-aged fans.

Sexyy Red Performs At BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: In this image released on October 10, 2023 Sexyy Red performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

One user complained on Twitter: "She has no message for little kids… there’s no reason for this… her music are for adults.. she has no business with little black girls or kids… it’s protect black girls till it’s shit like this huh." When The Neighborhood Talk shared the discourse on Instagram, fans came to Sexyy's defense. One commented: "Her motive was never to have a message for kids. She was tryna get a bag to take care of her family and that’s what happened. Have control of what you allow your kids to see or hear. Y’all cry too f*ckin much." Another wrote: "Nobody raises your children but you as a parent. When y'all understand this, then you'll understand that no outside person or entity can influence your kids to do NOTHING you did not help them understand how to decipher. Y'all irritating."

Sexyy Red Teases New Music & Meets With Young Fans

Check out Sexxy's new snippet as well as fans' reactions to her posing with children above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sexxy on HotNewHipHop.

