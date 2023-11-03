Sexyy Red & Kevin Gates Teaming Up For Raunchy Collab

It's no secret that Sexyy Red only continues to rise to the top. She's worked alongside Nicki Minaj, Drake, Summer Walker and more, and now has yet another exciting collab in her future. The "Pound Town" performer recently took to Twitter, where she responded to some fans suggesting that she work alongside Kevin Gates. The controversial rapper is known for his antics, and some social media users think the two of them would make a great team.

Luckily for them, she appears to agree, as Kevin Gates teased a collab they have in the works on TikTok recently. She responded to one fan who wrote "Sexyy Red and Kevin Gates" with some cheeky emojis, tagging Gates in the process. She also reposted another fan's Tweet saying something similar, and adding that the pair-up would be as raunchy as one could imagine. "We need a song with Kevin gates & Sexyy red," they wrote. "Cause ik they both gon be saying the most unprovoked freakiest sh*t."

Read More: Sexyy Red Suggests Khia’s Broke, Claims She’d Get “Dragged” In Person

Kevin Gates Previews Sexyy Red Collab

It doesn't sound like listeners looking for something explicit will be disappointed. In Gates' TikTok, he's seen meditating in a peaceful garden while the racy bars wash over him. "Im Beyond Turnt," he also revealed. It's unclear when the collab will drop, however, it's safe to say that it'll be wild. Fans in his comments section can't wait for the full version to be released.

Kevin Gates also has a new album on the way, The Ceremony. He dropped off the first single from it last week, "God Slippers." Gates has yet to announce an official release date for the LP. What do you think of Sexyy Red and Kevin gates teaming up for a new collab? How do you think the track is sounding so far? Who else do you think Sexyy Red should collaborate with? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more upates.

Read More: Sexyy Red Delighted By A Bobblehead Of Herself In New Video

[Via][Via]