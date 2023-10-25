Kevin Gates Gives Us A First Look At Upcoming Album “Ceremony” With “God Slippers”

Prolific Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates has been around the rap game for over a decade. He is gritty style has given us plenty of under-the-radar classics over the years. Most know him for his hit songs "2 Phones" and "Really Really." We just learned earlier today that the man is going to be coming out with another new project sometime soon. There is no confirmation on a release date as of yet.

We already have two projects from Gates earlier this year. The first of which, THE LUCA BRASI STORY (A DECADE OF BRASI), came out on February 1. Just a little over five months later, Kevin put out another project, Stranger Than Fiction, on July 15. To get fans ready for the release of Ceremony, he dropped a new music video and lead single for it. HipHopNMore were the first to report about this.

Read More: Prince Michael Apologizes For Sharing Lori Harvey’s Sex Details

Listen To "God Slippers" From Kevin Gates

"God Slippers" sees Kevin Gates rapping about grinding to the top and overcoming the toughest of obstacles. It is a triumphant return and one that fans are accustomed to hearing from him. Hopefully, we get some more news on the album in the coming days. Gates likes to keep things lowkey so we will see how this all unfolds.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new lead single from Kevin Gates, "God Slippers?" Do you think Ceremony will be the best album he has ever released? Do you want any features on the project or a solo tape? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kevin Gates, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Did the incapable, started a battery, got back in charge

Did it again

Haters'll hate to admit I'm amazin'

I mastered the art of incapable wins

Top of the mountain my feather was floatin' on top of my head while facin' the wind

Father Creator, forgive all my sins

Read More: Mase Gives Bizarre Monologue About Dwight Howard Situation

[Via]