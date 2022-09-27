Kevin Gates
- MixtapesKevin Gates Drops Nearly Featureless Record "The Ceremony"Gates follows up on 2022's "Khaza." By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearKevin Gates' Capris Keep The Internet Laughing: Watch"Did he just look back at it?" one person asked after checking out the new video of Gates clearly feeling himself.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentKevin Gates Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDiscover rapper Kevin Gates' journey to a $1M net worth in 2024, influenced by his music, entrepreneurship, and philanthropyBy Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsKevin Gates' "The Breakfast Club" Interview Gives "D**k Restriction" Advice & MoreAs the notoriously explicit artist puts it, "honesty is the best policy" in life and love.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKevin Gates, Sexyy Red, And B.G. Come Together For "Yonce Freestyle"The collab is officially here. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKevin Gates Receives Huge Honor In New Orleans: DetailsHe received the nod from New Orleans' first-ever female mayor. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKevin Gates Gives Us A First Look At Upcoming Album "Ceremony" With "God Slippers"This is the lead single from "Ceremony."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYK Osiris Calls Out Kevin Gates In Barber Beef Instagram RantKevin Gates got himself looped into the YK barber beef.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKevin Gates Spotted Attending Drake's LA ConcertThe Toronto rapper seemed to embrace the encounter. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureDrake & Kevin Gates Are Latest Rappers To Be Name-Dropped In YNW Melly Double Murder TrialDuring Monday's testimony, Juelz Santana, Young Thug, and French Montana were among those referenced.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWho Is Kevin Gates? Louisiana's Wild SuperstarFrom his iconic hit "2 Phones" to constantly being in the headlines for wild reasons, we're diving into the story of Kevin Gates. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicKevin Gates Has A Wild Message For Fans And Haters AlikeGates hopped onto Instagram to deliver a message to followers before announcing he'd be stepping away for a while. By Noah Grant
- LifeKevin Gates Posts NSFW Childbirth Video On InstagramFor the sake of your own sanity, don't look at Kevin Gates' Instagram story.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Reveals Why He Loves HuntingThe rapper also received a key to the city in his hometown of Baton Rouge, LA.By Noah Grant
- AnticsKevin Gates Claims He Stopped Getting Sick Once He Started "Telling The Truth"Kevin Gates leaves fans confused, once again, by his latest claim. By Aron A.
- MusicKevin Gates Says He Influenced NBA Youngboy & Other New RappersKevin Gates believes that he influenced a whole generation of rappers, including NBA Youngboy. By Aron A.
- MusicT.I. "Gets Active" On New Song Featuring Kevin GatesHis latest single featuring Kevin Gates is set to be released Friday.By Ashley Jay
- RelationshipsDreka Gates Teases PDA-Filled "Breakfast" Music Video With Kevin GatesFans of the long-term lovers were devastated when they seemingly called it quits last year. Now, though, their relationship is back in the public eye.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsKevin Gates Reveals What He Likes To Do With His Partner's UrineKevin Gates left fans shocked after his latest interview. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsKevin & Dreka Gates Celebrate NYE Together Following Breakup RumoursIn the summer, the rapper dropped a diss track in which he seemingly confirmed a separation between the often idolized couple.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosDDG Drops “Love Myself” Video With Kevin Gates In the Diesel Films directed video, Kevin Gates joins 25-year old rapper DDG as they reflect on the loves of their past. By Lamar Banks
- MusicKevin Gates Reflects On Weight Loss Journey: "Hard Work Pay Off"Kevin Gates says that he was "miserable, fat, and, unhappy" before losing weight since 2019.By Cole Blake