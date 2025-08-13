Kevin Gates Finally Revives A Fan Favorite Series With New Mixtape "Luca Brasi 4"

Kevin Gates drops another installment in his famed "Luca Brasi" series of mixtapes, the first in almost seven years.

For the most part, Luca Brasi 4 is a near hour of Kevin Gates providing street tales, but he's also prone to his softer moments, as he has pretty much always been. Of course, the softer moments do give way to tracks like "Look Like." There, Gates trades subtlety for some of the most explicit lyrics you'll hear on a hip-hop song this year. The beats are sleek, and Gates sounds as comfortable as he ever has across much of the tape.

Luca Brasi 4 clocks in at around 54 minutes, and features appearances from several different artists. Hurricane Wisdom, a budding artist from Florida who's signed to Freebandz, trades bars with Gates on "Disappoint Me." NoCap appears on "Dying Is Easy." G Herbo and Gates also teamed up for the first time on "Thuggin," which, unsurprisingly, is one of the hardest tracks on the tape.

Last month, Kevin Gates started the rollout for Luca Brasi 4, the first installment in his famed mixtape series since the third one released in September 2018. The series of mixtapes helped put him on the map back when he was a less experienced artist, but once he became established, it went dormant. Now, he's back to the Brasi series, with a new 19-song release.

