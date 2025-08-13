Kevin Gates Finally Revives A Fan Favorite Series With New Mixtape "Luca Brasi 4"

Last month, Kevin Gates started the rollout for Luca Brasi 4, the first installment in his famed mixtape series since the third one released in September 2018. The series of mixtapes helped put him on the map back when he was a less experienced artist, but once he became established, it went dormant. Now, he's back to the Brasi series, with a new 19-song release.
Luca Brasi 4 clocks in at around 54 minutes, and features appearances from several different artists. Hurricane Wisdom, a budding artist from Florida who's signed to Freebandz, trades bars with Gates on "Disappoint Me." NoCap appears on "Dying Is Easy." G Herbo and Gates also teamed up for the first time on "Thuggin," which, unsurprisingly, is one of the hardest tracks on the tape.
Gates also teams up with fellow Baton Rouge native NBA YoungBoy on the track "I Am," a more melodic cut than much of the rest of the tape.
For the most part, Luca Brasi 4 is a near hour of Kevin Gates providing street tales, but he's also prone to his softer moments, as he has pretty much always been. Of course, the softer moments do give way to tracks like "Look Like." There, Gates trades subtlety for some of the most explicit lyrics you'll hear on a hip-hop song this year. The beats are sleek, and Gates sounds as comfortable as he ever has across much of the tape.
Overall, Luca Brasi 4 features Kevin Gates in his element, and is a worthy fourth part to what was previously an acclaimed trilogy of mixtapes. Stream the new project below.
Kevin Gates - Luca Brasi 4
Luca Brasi 4 tracklist:
- Intro
- Thuggin (feat. G Herbo)
- Stutter
- Dying Is Easy (feat. NoCap)
- Disappoint Me (feat. Hurricane Wisdom)
- Stir the Pot
- Factory Reset
- Satellites 2
- I Love This B***h
- BBO (Simon Says) (feat. YKNIECE)
- Living Out Loud
- Hiding Emotions
- I Am (feat. NBA YoungBoy)
- Look Like
- Bread Straight
- Hard Work
- Bad Business
- Panama Cartel
- Hard for Pt. 2 (Many Times)