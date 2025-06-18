Kevin Gates Unleashes Three New Songs As He Begins Rollout For "Luca Brasi 4"

Kevin Gates has plenty of project series in his prolific discography, but "Luca Brasi" may be the crème de la crème.

Kevin Gates is reviving a series that has been left untouched for several years. We are talking about the Luca Brasi mixtape collection that the Louisiana rapper started back in 2013. Named after The Godfather character, who was Don Corleone's big and bad enforcer, Gates has used this series to show how he's not one to mess with either.

The three entries are some of his most celebrated records so it's great to see him bringing it back. For context, Luca Brasi 3 dropped way back in September 2018.

In the last 12 hours or so, Kevin Gates has dropped off a three-song care package until the fourth entry releases on July 23. They include the tracks "Stutter," "Hiding Emotions," and "Stir The Pot." Each one presents a unique vibe and listening experience too, showcasing the versatility he's going to display on the tape.

"Stutter" is the most braggadocious of the bunch as he calls out the phonies will also letting everyone know that there's no one like him. This single also has some hilarious punchlines, which Gates has always been known for.

The next is "Hiding Emotions," which finds the "2 Phones" rapper getting vulnerable. Over lighter production that has shades of R&B, Gates speaks on how past relationships and hardships have led to become an emotionless person.

Lastly, there's "Stir The Pot." It's the shortest of the bunch and has similarities to "Stutter." However, this cut has more of a freestyle aspect to it as he brings different flows throughout the two-minute runtime.

Overall, it's a strong batch of cuts from Gates and definitely has us and fans excited for the return of the Luca Brasi. Check out "Stutter," "Hiding Emotions," and "Stir The Pot" below.

Kevin Gates New Music

