new singles
- SongsLUCKI Drops Off Two Singles On New EP "2 Faced"LUCKI will be coming by with a new album presumably in the spring. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Baby Drops Off Two-Pack With "Crazy" And "350"Both songs see Baby talking about the topics we come to expect from him. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi, Pusha T & More Set Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update AblazeShaquille O'Neal and Dame D.O.L.L.A., better known as Damian Lillard, are some welcome surprise guests on "Fire Emoji" this week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentFunk Flex Gives His Take On The New Generation Of Rappers & Hip-Hop's Melodic EvolutionINTERVIEW: Funk Flex reveals which rappers today he would want to appear on "Ride With Funkmaster Flex," details working with King Von, and talks new music releases on the InFlexWeTrust imprint.By Aron A.
- NewsJoJo Drops Official Biden Campaign Anthem “The Change”The stirring single comes on the heels of the release of her fourth studio album.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Is Dropping Two Songs This WeekMachine Gun Kelly is gearing up to deliver a pair of two new singles, fuelling speculation that his album is on the way. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentJ. Cole's "The Fall Off" & The Curse Of ExpectationAhead of two new singles from "The Fall Off," J. Cole must once again grapple with the expectations that tend to surround him ahead of a big release. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole Announces 2 New Singles From "The Fall Off"J. Cole announces the first two singles from "The Fall Off" will be dropping tomorrow at 10 pm. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPrincess Nokia Indulges In Her Vengeful Side On "Practice"Princess Nokia dropped two singles today and has two albums dropping on Wednesday. By Noah C
- NewsBurna Boy Has The Summer Vibes On Lock On "Pull Up""African Giant" is officially on the way.By Aron A.
- Music VideosBhad Bhabie Drops "Thot Opps (Clout Drop)/Bout That" Music Video Ahead Of "15"Bhab Bhabie debuts two new songs off her "15" mixtape in her new music video.By Aron A.
- MusicTyga Announces Two New Singles Dropping TomorrowTyga is coming back with force.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Tells "Rolling Loud" Crowd He Is Dropping New Music "In 3 Days"Lil Uzi stops the DJ in their tracks to deliver a much-welcomed newsbreak in the Bay Area.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Hits Up "AstroBoy" Travis Scott, Are We Verging On A 2nd "Huncho Jack" LP?Quavo alludes to more collabs with Travis Scott.By Devin Ch
- MusicTrippie Redd Shares August 10 Release Date For "Lifes A Trip"Fans spotted the update in Trippie Redd's Instagram bio.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Wrote & Recorded "Chun-Li" A Few Days Before Releasing ItJ. Reid breaks down how his collaborations with Nicki Minaj came about.By Aron A.
- Original ContentWhat Nicki Minaj's "Chun-Li" & "Barbie Tingz" Tell Us About Her Next AlbumWill Nicki follow her own "Pinkprint" on her long-awaited fourth studio album?By Trevor Smith
- MusicNicki Minaj Calls Out Cardi B, Quavo & Atlantic Records For Conspiring Against HerNicki Minaj believes Cardi B, Atlantic Records & Quavo colluded against her.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Vibrant Video Teaser For "Barbie Tingz""Barbie Tingz" already has a sparkling new teaser for an upcoming video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Spills The Tea On Drake, Meek Mill & Cardi B With Zane LoweNicki Minaj saved all of the tea for Zane Lowe's Beats 1 podcast.By Devin Ch