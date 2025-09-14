PlaqueBoyMax, Rob49 & Veeze Drop Off Dual Single "Yea Yea / 5Star"

PlaqueBoyMax is much more than just an engineer who likes to livestream. Watching him develop as an artist alongside big names like Rob49 and Veeze has been awesome to see, and their new tracks "Yea Yea" and "5Star" certainly reflect that increased ability.

The latter includes some ad-libs from none other than DJ Drama according to Genius, amping up the energy for a keys-based, crisp, and peppy beat. Pacing-wise, the hanging tones and fluttery drum pattern create a lot of speed, and the "ATL Freestyles" duo come through with some sharp bars and solid energies.

PlaqueBoyMax's record label aspirations did not stop him from dropping a verse on "Yea Yea," which is a little more hard-hitting and menacing in comparison thanks to more resonant and menacing bells and piano keys. Rob and Veeze also speed up a little bit on this track, showing off even more back-and-forth energy before PBM closes the record out.

While all of these collaborations haven't prevented other rappers from beefing with PlaqueBoyMax, it's also clear that his focus on his output puts him above that pettiness. Hopefully even more link-ups and new collaborations emerge in the future.

As for Rob49 and Veeze, they are almost just as prolific and seemed to match well with Max's energy, leaving the door open for more bangers. While it's been pretty turbulent for these folks to manage all these ventures and relationships, "Yea Yea" and "5Star" are two more solid examples of a unique and hopefully unitary artistic process.

PlaqueBoyMax, Rob49 & Veeze – "Yea Yea" & "5Star"