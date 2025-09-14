PlaqueBoyMax, Rob49 & Veeze Drop Off Dual Single "Yea Yea / 5Star"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 301 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
PlaqueBoyMax Rob49 Veeze Yea Yea 5Star Stream PlaqueBoyMax Rob49 Veeze Yea Yea 5Star Stream
Rob49, Veeze, and PlaqueBoyMax all float over hard-hitting beats, and this consistent grind from PBM is always entertaining to see.

PlaqueBoyMax is much more than just an engineer who likes to livestream. Watching him develop as an artist alongside big names like Rob49 and Veeze has been awesome to see, and their new tracks "Yea Yea" and "5Star" certainly reflect that increased ability.

The latter includes some ad-libs from none other than DJ Drama according to Genius, amping up the energy for a keys-based, crisp, and peppy beat. Pacing-wise, the hanging tones and fluttery drum pattern create a lot of speed, and the "ATL Freestyles" duo come through with some sharp bars and solid energies.

PlaqueBoyMax's record label aspirations did not stop him from dropping a verse on "Yea Yea," which is a little more hard-hitting and menacing in comparison thanks to more resonant and menacing bells and piano keys. Rob and Veeze also speed up a little bit on this track, showing off even more back-and-forth energy before PBM closes the record out.

While all of these collaborations haven't prevented other rappers from beefing with PlaqueBoyMax, it's also clear that his focus on his output puts him above that pettiness. Hopefully even more link-ups and new collaborations emerge in the future.

As for Rob49 and Veeze, they are almost just as prolific and seemed to match well with Max's energy, leaving the door open for more bangers. While it's been pretty turbulent for these folks to manage all these ventures and relationships, "Yea Yea" and "5Star" are two more solid examples of a unique and hopefully unitary artistic process.

Read More: Rob49 Unveils 2025 “Let Me Fly” Tour Dates

PlaqueBoyMax, Rob49 & Veeze – "Yea Yea" & "5Star"

Quotable Lyrics (from "Yea Yea")
She drunk as f**k, she sipping pink Whitney, she doing ketamine,
I never seen a hundred-dollar bill that wasn’t meant for me,
I don’t pass the weed, only I can smoke in here, b***h, this my BNB,
I hit her, then I hit her twin sister, we shooting trilogies

Read More: Young Thug & Veeze Salute Each Other, Fans Request Collab

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.3K
Songs FNF Chop Drops Menacing New Single, "Yea Yea Yea" 1.7K
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 558
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.5K
Comments 0