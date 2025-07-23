Rob49 Unveils 2025 “Let Me Fly” Tour Dates

Rob49's first-ever solo headlining tour is scheduled to begin this October with dates in Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Toronto, and more.

The "Let Me Fly" tour is scheduled to begin this October. It will see the New Orleans performer hit cities like Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, and Denver. He's expected to wrap up the tour at the end of November with a show in Houston, Texas.

“I knew ‘WTHELLY’ might be big, but I’m not gonna lie, to be a game changer is crazy," he told The FADER. "The only thing I wanted out of ‘WTHELLY’ was to change the culture and make people start saying ‘what the helly’ – but it wind up being bigger than that forreal.”

