Rob49 Unveils 2025 “Let Me Fly” Tour Dates

Rob49 "Let Me Fly" Tour Dates Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: Rob49 attends 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Rob49's first-ever solo headlining tour is scheduled to begin this October with dates in Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Toronto, and more.

It goes without saying that it's been a huge year for Rob49. He's found a tremendous amount of success thanks to his viral hit, "WTHELLY," which he unleashed in March.

“I knew ‘WTHELLY’ might be big, but I’m not gonna lie, to be a game changer is crazy," he told The FADER. "The only thing I wanted out of ‘WTHELLY’ was to change the culture and make people start saying ‘what the helly’ – but it wind up being bigger than that forreal.”

In May, Rob49 also unleashed his latest album, Let Me Fly. The project boasts features from Sexyy Red, Cardi B, and Lil Wayne, among others. Now, he's preparing to embark on his first-ever solo headlining tour.

Rob49 Tour
DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
Rapper Rob49 performs during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The "Let Me Fly" tour is scheduled to begin this October. It will see the New Orleans performer hit cities like Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, and Denver. He's expected to wrap up the tour at the end of November with a show in Houston, Texas.

"This tour is for the fans who’ve been rocking with me since day one,’” Rob49 says, per a press release. “It’s been a wild year, and now it’s my turn to bring the party to every city."

Rob49 "Let Me Fly" Tour Dates

Tuesday, 10/28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Thursday, 10/30 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham
Friday, 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft
Tuesday, 11/4 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
Wednesday, 11/5 – New York, NY – Racket NYC
Friday, 11/7 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
Saturday, 11/8 – Cleveland, OH – Roxy's @ Mahall's
Sunday, 11/9 – Columbus, OH – The Forum
Wednesday, 11/12 – Detroit, MI – El Club
Thursday, 11/13 – Chicago, IL – Outset
Friday, 11/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
Sunday, 11/16 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Other Side
Wednesday, 11/19 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre
Thursday, 11/20 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater
Saturday, 11/22 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall
Sunday, 11/23 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory
Tuesday, 11/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

