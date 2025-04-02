Rob49 Drops Two Hot Club Bangers In "WTHELLY" & The NoCap-Assisted "Fine Sh*t"

Rob49 has it all working right now with these latest releases, especially with "WTHELLY" which has created a viral trend on social media.

Darkskin b*tch my chocolate Easter bunny (Easter bunny, yeah) Yeah, huh, really havin' that sh*t, bae, hit my line if you need somethin' from me (Yeah) Yeah, heard your last n**** ain't on nothin' at all (Ain't on nothin' at all) Sh*t, takin' a bad b*tch to Turks and Caicos for the summer Alright, I'm rich, I'm that n**** (Sure), I'm up seven figures (Yeah) I trick off if she freaky (Sure), I ain't payin' for no p**sy (At all)

In the case of "WTHELLY," it's about the former. "Helly Berry," "Helly Cyrus," "What the hellyanté?" are just some of the sticky catchphrases. The song's title has quickly become a trend on social media, and its got rappers and other musicians hopping aboard. Most notably, Justin Bieber hit up Rob49 after the song's release. The latter shared the DMs between them, and it seems they might be working on some music together. As for "Fine Sh*t," this NoCap's track, but Rob does his thing on it with expressive rapping and more memorable bars. Check out both surefire hits down below right now.

Rob49 may not be one of the most lyrically dense rappers in the world, but he knows how to make bangers. He's proving that once more with the blistering "WTHELLY" and his contributions to NoCap's "Fine Sh*t." This is a quality that's been evident for the Louisiana rapper since his breakout appearance on Travis Scott 's "TOPIA TWINS." He's continued to level up this ability by creating catchy slang and his sometimes-raunchy style.

