Rob49 Teases New “WTHELLY” Remix Featuring Justin Bieber, Latto & G Herbo

Rob49 continues to capitalize on the success of his viral single "WTHELLY," even recruiting several of his high-profile peers to hop on an upcoming remix. During a recent stream with Twitch sensation Reggie, the New Orleans rapper previewed the track, as seen in a clip shared by Rap Alert on X. The remix features Justin Bieber, Latto, and G Herbo.

This isn't the first fans have heard of the remix, as Rob49 also teased it at one of his shows earlier this month. Latto's verse in particular made headlines, as in it, she seemingly addresses the disturbing allegations made against her by influencer Gorgeous Doll in January. She accused Latto of having her jumped outside of a club over rumors about the femcee's rumored relationship with 21 Savage. “Ain’t nobody jumped you but your doctor," Latto raps.

Rob49 also dropped a screenshot of some DMs between him and Bieber following the release of the original "WTHELLY." He told the singer they should link up at the time, prompting him to ask how long he'd be in Los Angeles for. “Bad Hoes give me Becky,” Bieber wrote, prompting Rob49 to say “Wthellyyyy WtBieberrrrrr.”

Rob49 "WTHELLY"

This isn't the only different rendition of the banger to get listeners' attention lately either. Boosie Badazz delivered his own version earlier this month on social media, and it quickly went viral. He spit hard-hitting bars about his family issues, legal woes, and more.