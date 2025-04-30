Rob49 Teases New “WTHELLY” Remix Featuring Justin Bieber, Latto & G Herbo

BY Caroline Fisher 802 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rob49 WTHELLY Remix Justin Bieber Hip Hop News
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rob49 recently teamed up with Reggie for a stream on Twitch, getting his fans excited for new music he has on the way.

Rob49 continues to capitalize on the success of his viral single "WTHELLY," even recruiting several of his high-profile peers to hop on an upcoming remix. During a recent stream with Twitch sensation Reggie, the New Orleans rapper previewed the track, as seen in a clip shared by Rap Alert on X. The remix features Justin Bieber, Latto, and G Herbo.

This isn't the first fans have heard of the remix, as Rob49 also teased it at one of his shows earlier this month. Latto's verse in particular made headlines, as in it, she seemingly addresses the disturbing allegations made against her by influencer Gorgeous Doll in January. She accused Latto of having her jumped outside of a club over rumors about the femcee's rumored relationship with 21 Savage. “Ain’t nobody jumped you but your doctor," Latto raps.

Rob49 also dropped a screenshot of some DMs between him and Bieber following the release of the original "WTHELLY." He told the singer they should link up at the time, prompting him to ask how long he'd be in Los Angeles for. “Bad Hoes give me Becky,” Bieber wrote, prompting Rob49 to say “Wthellyyyy WtBieberrrrrr.” 

Read More: Boosie Badazz Goes Viral Over "Home Boy Smashing His Celly" Lyric In New "WTHelly" Freestyle

Rob49 "WTHELLY"

This isn't the only different rendition of the banger to get listeners' attention lately either. Boosie Badazz delivered his own version earlier this month on social media, and it quickly went viral. He spit hard-hitting bars about his family issues, legal woes, and more.

As "WTHELLY" began to blow up online, TMZ was able to catch up with Rob49 while he was out in Burbank. The outlet asked him about the origin of the phrase, prompting him to share. “It’s something that my partners came up with in New Orleans,” he explained at the time. “We just be saying it, so I put it in a song.”

Read More: Rob49 Drops Two Hot Club Bangers In "WTHELLY" & The NoCap-Assisted "Fine Sh*t"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.2K
skilla the coldest deluxe Mixtapes Skilla Baby Includes Four Extra Cuts On The Deluxe Version Of "The Coldest" 1019
rob49 Songs Rob49 Drops Two Hot Club Bangers In "WTHELLY" & The NoCap-Assisted "Fine Sh*t" 1088
rob49-2 Music Rob49 Praises Gillie Da King, Trashes G Herbo & Fredo Bang's Basketball Skills 2.8K