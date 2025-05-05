Justin Bieber Posts Picture Of Him Allegedly Smoking From A Bong In The Background

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, US; Justin Bieber reacts form the stands during overtime of the match between Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This is probably just a misinterpretation on behalf of social media users, but many fans have expressed concern for Justin Bieber as of late.

Justin Bieber is out somewhere in Iceland working hard on his next album, and collaborating with other musical minds in the process. He's posted a lot of pictures on his Instagram as of late, including one interesting snapshot with Australian singer Eddie Benjamin.

In the picture, as reported by TMZ, you can see the Canadian superstar in the background with what seems like a bong pressed to his lips. Some fans pointed it out in his comments section, whether they were expressing concern for his alleged drug use or just making a comical remark about it.

However, we want to make it clear this is just a speculative interpretation and not a surefire assessment. This could be a lot of things, and unless Bieber explains it, we cannot make heads or tails of an obscured and incomplete photo. But if he did do this, that's not our business.

Sadly, this presumption comes amid many other fan concerns and narratives which remain unclear and gossip-based at press time. Justin Bieber's paparazzi clashes, sporadic Instagram posts, and rumors about a rift with his wife Hailey have also fueled this speculative fire.

Did Justin Bieber & Hailey Break Up?

Still, the Biebers have made it clear that they do not put stock into overzealous fans' conclusions about their supposed relationship dynamic and Justin's alleged substance use. While they don't usually address these things directly, he put his foot down in an Instagram Story post.

"They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me," Justin Bieber wrote, denying rumors of Hailey drama. "It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too. My instinct is to be like, 'Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet.' But there's other sh*t I do I'm not proud of. Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it."

We will see if Justin ever addresses this speculation and other narratives about his personal life. For now, it seems like the best practice is to just respect his privacy.

