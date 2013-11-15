bieber
- Pop CultureKodak Black, Justin Bieber & More Sued For 2022 Super Bowl Party ShootingTwo men claimed they suffered gunshot wounds outside an L.A. nightclub, and that organizers either escalated the situation or were lax.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTiny Harris Weighs In On Chris Brown's "Prince Of Pop" Status: "He's Got It All"Tiny Harris doesn't lack fan support, and neither does Chris Brown for that matter.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber Claims No Blame For Running Over Paparazzi: ReportJustin Bieber is unapologetic. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentHailey Bieber To Release New Makeup Line: ReportHailey Bieber prepares for launch of new makeup line.By Aida C.
- StreetwearJustin Bieber Has Finally Released His First Drew House CollectionBieber's new brand is now available to the public.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJustin Bieber's New Face Tattoo Finally RevealedBieber's new face tattoo offers a simple message.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber & Selena Gomez Spend Valentine's Day TogetherJustin Bieber and Selena Gomez enjoy each other's company for Valentine's Day.By Alex Zidel
- GossipJustin Bieber & Selena Gomez Cozy Up Pre-Valentine's DayJustin Bieber and Selena Gomez hit Laguna Beach pre-Valentine's Day for some private time.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJustin Bieber Turns Up With UK College Students At Manchester BarJustin Bieber partied with some college kids at a student bar in Manchester, UK during a recent Purpose World Tour stop.By hnhh
- NewsJustin Bieber Tells Screaming Fans At UK Show To "Take A Chill Pill"During a recent UK tour stop, Justin Bieber asked his screaming fans if they could "take a chill pill."By hnhh
- NewsTyga Feat. Justin Bieber "Wait For A Minute" (BTS)Watch Tyga Feat. Justin Bieber "Wait For A Minute" (BTS)By Trevor Smith