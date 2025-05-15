Justin Bieber Allegedly Sold His Catalog For $200 Million Due To Financial Struggles

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.7K Views
Justin Bieber Sold Catalog 200 Million Financial Struggles Music News
Feb 3, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Team Matthews celebrity captain Justin Bieber looks on during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Justin Bieber sold his catalog to Hipgnosis, now known as Recognition Music Group, for $200 million in January of 2023.

Justin Bieber is trying his best to avoid exposure and better his mental health amid a lot of online scrutiny and speculation. But this doesn't just relate to his recent social media posts and exploits. Rather, it also applies to the pop superstar's previous career moves.

According to Complex, new allegations concerning his $200 million catalog sale from back in January of 2023. This sale was to Hipgnosis, now known as Recognition Music Group.

The new TMZ special What Happened To Justin Bieber? just launched on Hulu. It alleges this catalog sale finalized because Bieber and his team feared "financial collapse" right before they inked the deal. TMZ founder Harvey Levin recalled an alleged "call with multiple people" in which these financial concerns emerged.

"Justin’s side acknowledges that in 2022 he was on the verge of, and the words were, 'financial collapse,'" Levin alleged. "That’s why he had to sell his catalog." In addition, this report claims that Scooter Braun, who managed Justin Bieber back then, opposed this deal at its onset.

As for the catalog sale itself, Variety reported back in January of 2023 that this includes Bieber's publishing and recorded catalog shares. Also, it reportedly included his interest in copyrights related to publishing and more from his back catalog up to 2021. Universal Music Group still reportedly owned the Canadian musician's master recordings when they signed this deal.

"For 15 years I have been grateful to witness this journey and today I am happy for all those involved," Scooter Braun said of the sale at the time. "Justin’s greatness is just beginning." Braun retired from music management last year.

MLS: MLS Cup Championship-Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC
Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, US; Justin Bieber reacts form the stands during overtime of the match between Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Despite the whirlwind around his social media presence right now, Justin Bieber still has material to anticipate. We don't know if it will pan out, but Rob49 teased a "WTHELLY" remix featuring Bieber and various other artists.

Meanwhile, amid many fan concerns for his mental health and other matters, he is tired of paparazzi harassing him. We will see if Justin speaks out concerning this new TMZ documentary or if we get any more clarity on this catalog sale in the future.

