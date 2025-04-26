Justin Bieber Puts Paparazzi On Blast For Following Him Amid Fan Concerns

Justin Bieber can't escape the spotlight no matter where he goes, and it looks like the father of one is fed up. Yesterday (April 25), he hopped on Instagram Live to show how paparazzi were closely following him in vehicles. He made it clear that he wasn't happy about it, calling them out for being "reckless."

"This is getting crazy man, no joke," he added, per TMZ. Police sirens could be heard going off later in the clip, prompting the performer to celebrate. "There we go, there we go," he said. "Some justification for this s***. I hope they arrest his b**** a** too."

This isn't the first time he's put paparazzi on blast for their aggressive behavior, however. Earlier this week, he shared a video of himself and his wife, Hailey, getting swarmed as they left their house and tried to get to their car.

Fans can't blame Bieber for wanting a bit of privacy. After all, he's spent pretty much his entire adult life in the public eye.

Justin Bieber Rumors

He's also been at the center of rumors and speculation about his physical and mental wellbeing recently. He appeared to address this in a lengthy statement shared on his Instagram Story earlier this week. "They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me," it read in part. "It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too."

"My instinct is to be like, 'Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet,'" he added. "But there's other sh*t I do I'm not proud of." Bieber went on to attribute rampant rumors about his marriage to jealousy.