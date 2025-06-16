Justin Bieber shared a candid statement on Instagram, Monday morning, admitting he feels "broken" and has been struggling with "anger issues." The update comes amid a series of erratic posts he's been making on social media in the wake of his viral run-in with paparazzi last week.

Writing over a pink and purple background, Bieber posted: "PEOPLE KEEP TELLING ME TO HEAL. DON'T YOU THINK IF I COULD HAVE FIXED MYSELF I WOULD HAVE ALREADY? I KNOW I'M BROKEN, I KNOW I HAVE ANGER ISSUES. I TRIED TO DO THE WORK MY WHOLE LIFE TO BE LIKE THE PEOPLE WHO TOLD ME I NEEDED TO BE FIXED LIKE THEM. AND IT JUST KEEPS MAKING ME MORE TIRED AND MORE ANGRY. THE HARDER I TRY TO GROW THE MORE FOCUSSED ON MYSELF I AM. JESUS IS THE ONLY PERSON WHO KEEPS ME WANTING TO MAKE MY LIFE ABOUT OTHERS. BECAUSE HONESTLY I'M EXHAUSTED WITH THINKING ABOUT MYSELF LATELY AREN'T YOU?"

Fans in the comments section have been sharing supportive messages for the singer. "Justin I love you, but please take a break off social media, so it’d stop triggering you," one user wrote. "It’s okay to be angry, but stop giving these people the power to trigger you." Another posted: "May God wrap you in his arms Justin and surround you with his love."

Justin Bieber Crash Out

As for Justin Bieber's aforementioned run-in with paparazzi, he got into a heated shouting match with photographers outside of Soho House Malibu in California. "It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business," he says in a viral video of the incident circulating on social media. "I’m a human f*ckin' being standing around my car at the beach. You're gonna take this out of context. You're gonna say I'm mad. I don't know who the f*ck is paying to provoke me, but I’m not the f*cking one."