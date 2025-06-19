Top5 is alleging that Justin Bieber is going broke and claims he asked Adin Ross for a massive loan. Tagging Bieber on his Instagram Story, Top5 wrote: "didn't you ask @adinross for a Million dollar Loan the other day?? Bankruptcy is real." He also shared a screenshot of a DM from Ross in which he encouraged him to keep streaming.

Top5's scathing post comes after Justin Bieber made headlines, last week, for getting into a shouting match with paparazzi in Los Angeles. He was upset with photographers outside of Soho House Malibu. "It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business," he says in a viral video of the incident circulating on social media. "I’m a human f*ckin' being standing around my car at the beach. You're gonna take this out of context. You're gonna say I'm mad. I don't know who the f*ck is paying to provoke me, but I’m not the f*cking one."

Afterward, he shared a series of erratic posts on social media. In one of them, he admitted he's been feeling "broken" and dealing with "anger issues." He wrote: "PEOPLE KEEP TELLING ME TO HEAL. DON'T YOU THINK IF I COULD HAVE FIXED MYSELF I WOULD HAVE ALREADY? I KNOW I'M BROKEN, I KNOW I HAVE ANGER ISSUES. I TRIED TO DO THE WORK MY WHOLE LIFE TO BE LIKE THE PEOPLE WHO TOLD ME I NEEDED TO BE FIXED LIKE THEM. AND IT JUST KEEPS MAKING ME MORE TIRED AND MORE ANGRY. THE HARDER I TRY TO GROW THE MORE FOCUSSED ON MYSELF I AM. JESUS IS THE ONLY PERSON WHO KEEPS ME WANTING TO MAKE MY LIFE ABOUT OTHERS. BECAUSE HONESTLY I'M EXHAUSTED WITH THINKING ABOUT MYSELF LATELY AREN'T YOU?"

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

The erratic behavior also comes as rumors about a rift in Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's marriage have been circulating online. The two share 10-month-old son, Jack.