Top5 Alleges Justin Bieber Is Going Broke And Asked Adin Ross For A Huge Loan

BY Cole Blake 821 Views
MLS: MLS Cup Championship-Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC
Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, US; Justin Bieber reacts form the stands during overtime of the match between Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Top5's financial claim comes as Justin Bieber has been making headlines for his erratic behavior in recent months.

Top5 is alleging that Justin Bieber is going broke and claims he asked Adin Ross for a massive loan. Tagging Bieber on his Instagram Story, Top5 wrote: "didn't you ask @adinross for a Million dollar Loan the other day?? Bankruptcy is real." He also shared a screenshot of a DM from Ross in which he encouraged him to keep streaming.

Top5's scathing post comes after Justin Bieber made headlines, last week, for getting into a shouting match with paparazzi in Los Angeles. He was upset with photographers outside of Soho House Malibu. "It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business," he says in a viral video of the incident circulating on social media. "I’m a human f*ckin' being standing around my car at the beach. You're gonna take this out of context. You're gonna say I'm mad. I don't know who the f*ck is paying to provoke me, but I’m not the f*cking one."

Afterward, he shared a series of erratic posts on social media. In one of them, he admitted he's been feeling "broken" and dealing with "anger issues." He wrote: "PEOPLE KEEP TELLING ME TO HEAL. DON'T YOU THINK IF I COULD HAVE FIXED MYSELF I WOULD HAVE ALREADY? I KNOW I'M BROKEN, I KNOW I HAVE ANGER ISSUES. I TRIED TO DO THE WORK MY WHOLE LIFE TO BE LIKE THE PEOPLE WHO TOLD ME I NEEDED TO BE FIXED LIKE THEM. AND IT JUST KEEPS MAKING ME MORE TIRED AND MORE ANGRY. THE HARDER I TRY TO GROW THE MORE FOCUSSED ON MYSELF I AM. JESUS IS THE ONLY PERSON WHO KEEPS ME WANTING TO MAKE MY LIFE ABOUT OTHERS. BECAUSE HONESTLY I'M EXHAUSTED WITH THINKING ABOUT MYSELF LATELY AREN'T YOU?"

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

The erratic behavior also comes as rumors about a rift in Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's marriage have been circulating online. The two share 10-month-old son, Jack.

Earlier this year, Hailey appeared on the cover of Vogue and Justin shared a strange message about the achievement on Instagram. "Yo this reminds me when Halley and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue," he wrote. "Yikes. I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.. I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

