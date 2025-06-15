Top5 Tries To Enter Kendrick Lamar's Toronto Hotel After Concert

Kendrick Lamar's Toronto concerts have caused a storm online, whether for Drake's supposed reactions or folks like Top5 stepping up.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake caused a lot of controversy with their feud, and neither can step foot in the other's home city without thousands of fans jumping to conclusions. One of those fans is Top5, a Toronto rapper whose Drizzy connections made him a staunch anti-K.Dot advocate.

In a clip caught by Daily Loud on Twitter, Top shows himself seemingly trying to get into the Nobu hotel in the city where Kendrick was allegedly staying for his "Grand National" tour stops in Toronto. We say "allegedly" because it's unclear if he even stayed in the city for his two shows this week.

Also, Top's claim that Kendrick locked down hotel security for these nights is also unconfirmed. Some fans posited that the hotel allegedly isn't open to the public to begin with, so take all this with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, it's Top5's latest callout against Kendrick Lamar following months of constant shade.

We will see whether or not more information on all these narratives emerges in the near future. In any case, the Compton lyricist has only a few more North American concerts left before he moves to Europe alongside Mustard and SZA.

Kendrick Lamar Toronto

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar's Toronto concerts have caused a lot of other conversations to pop up. Drake even allegedly shaded a Toronto politician for attending the shows, which some fans clowned him for online.

The New Ho King restaurant which played a role in the battle also blew up with fans after the concerts. There was also a lot of speculation about security presence, standing ovations, and encore requests which dominated the discourse. All these elements happen at many other live shows, but the context of the beef makes them seem intentional even when they're not.

As Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud rages on, that process is mostly a result of fans and other folks egging them on. It's not like they didn't do anything after the diss tracks, but we need to call a spade a spade.

We'll see how Top5 continues to rant about Kendrick in the future. We're sure anyone on either rapper's side isn't done with their defenses.

