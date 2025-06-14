Kendrick Lamar fans were having an absolute blast the rapper's show in Toronto earlier this week. From asking for an encore performance of "Not Like Us" to taking over New Ho King, they were making their presence felt in Drake's hometown. Thanks to a clip captured by DJ Akademiks, they were even doing their best Crip Walk while the lawsuit-inducing diss track blared throughout the Rogers Centre.
But their attempts at recreating the iconic West Coast dance were met with skepticism and laughs. That's especially true when it comes to Akademiks, who captioned said post, "lol… which part of Toronto these mans from." This even got Drake to pop out and like the post. It appears he also thinks their dancing seemed misplaced.
Of course, though, this led commenters to share their thoughts. Some were just having a good laugh at watching the concertgoers try to replicate the dance. However, a lot more were discussing Lamar's dominance and Drake's interaction.
"I love Drake and how he liked the post, always been comical to him… I’m sure lol [laughing emoji]," one person writes. Another goes, "Drake liking the post to try to show us yet again he isn’t bothered which ironically shows us…. he’s bothered [two laughing emojis]."
Kendrick Lamar Toronto
"Kendrick really runs Canada like that," jonathan.xci declares. "KDOT standing on drake body fr," another similarly adds.
Overall, this two-night stay for Lamar was fascinating, and we assume many hoped it would. The out-of-towner first performed in Toronto on Thursday, June 12. He followed it up with one more show on Friday, June 13. Things will get back underway for him in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Monday, June 16.
But as for the whole Akademiks and Drake angle, this was a continuation of their interactions from the time Lamar stepped foot in the 6ix. The hip-hop pundit alleged that he had spoken with The Boy and he allegedly told him that he should've went to his rival's show.
However, Drake allegedly replied, "'Yo, Ak, they've had two cars on my block since two days ago. Since they know this n****'s coming here.'" This suggested that police cars were outside of The Embassy; however, that was never confirmed.