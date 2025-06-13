Drake Allegedly Told Akademiks The Cops Are Parked On His Street Amid Kendrick Lamar’s Arrival In Toronto

May 30, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake watches game one of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena.
Between Drake postponing his Kai Cenat stream and Kendrick Lamar fans in Toronto demanding a "Not Like Us" encore, last night was big.

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef continues to play out despite it ending over a year ago, which should be no surprise for the two biggest rappers on the planet and their gargantuan fanbases. And last night, the parallels were downright poetic.

The reason why is because of Kendrick Lamar's concert in Drake's hometown of Toronto on Thursday (June 12). If there was ever a true "full-circle moment" in the battle, then this is it. It came with plenty of interesting takeaways, fan developments, and narratives, one of which is from DJ Akademiks.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, the media personality took to his livestream to recount an alleged conversation he had with the 6ix God. He allegedly claimed that Toronto police sent two cars to his block amid K.Dot's arrival in the city.

"Actually, I even told Drake I was coming to Toronto," Akademiks alleged concerning Kendrick Lamar's show and Drizzy's response. "Yo, me and Drake talked yesterday. You know what I told that n***a Drake? I said, 'Drake, if you like that, you see how Big Ak popped up at the show? N***a, you pop out at the show.' *laughs* I'm an instigator, I'm an instigator. [...] 'They in your city. Pop out, n***a!' You know what he told me? He said, 'Yo, Ak, they've had two cars on my block since two days ago. Since they know this n***a's coming here.'"

Kendrick Lamar Toronto

"I like that term. 'Pop out and show n***as,' man," Ak went on. "Somebody say I'm cap. Y'all never believe nothing. Why do I even tell y'all s**t? I tell y'all the truth? 'You're lying.' I tell y'all what y'all want to hear? 'He's telling the truth.' Why do y'all even listen to me?"

Since The Boy's alleged remarks don't mention cops – and this is an alleged conversation to begin with – take this with a grain of salt. Akademiks has no reason to lie here, but some details are still pretty vague.

This joins other narratives around Kendrick Lamar's Drake-dissing Toronto show. Police had to intervene and cancel an OVO takeover of the venue, whereas another cancellation is unrelated to this concert. Drake postponed his livestream going over music video treatments with Kai Cenat, which was supposed to take place while Kendrick took the Rogers Centre stage. He will return tonight (Friday, June 13).

