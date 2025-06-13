Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the anticipated livestream hosted by Drake and Kai Cenat, as Cenat just revealed a postponement. Announced on Wendesday (June 11), Cenat took to social media on hours before Thursday's livestream to share with fans that they need a few more days on the "Somebody Loves Me" treatment.

"We need more time with the treatments for sombody who loves me," wrote Kai Cenat on his Instagram Story. "So we are pushing the stream back a few more days [fingers crossed emoji] Apologies."

Fans have been campaigning for a collaboration between Kai and Drake since 2023. In April, Cenat announced he be looking for 20 fans to provide treatments for the direction of the "Somebody Loves Me" music video. Thursday's livestream would have revealed the winners selected by Drake and Kai Cenat.

The latest single supports Drake and PartyNextDoor's joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The duo announced an overseas tour for the album kicks off later this year. "Somebody Loves Me" is the album's third single following "Nokia" and "Gimmie A Hug."

Kai Cenat x Drake Livestream

Fans immediately took to social media with their remarks about the last-minute postponement. Mentioning previous cancelations by Drake, an X user commented, "Damn got his Australian tour cancelled Now his Stream with Kai got cancelled. Buddy been having a horrible 2 years."

Another fan blamed the postponement on Kai Cenat speaking to Kendrick Lamar at the BET Awards. They wrote: "When kai dapped kendrick and druski stood on business i knew that shit wasn’t happening no mo."

A fan would claim the postponement was a result of the lack in fan excitement after it was announced. "The reaction to his announcement was of pity and laughter," commented the fan. "It didn’t get the explosive excitement he was hoping for. Didn’t stop Kendricks name from floating online. Oh I dance. That show I’ll probably never happen!"