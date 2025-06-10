Fans Accuse Kendrick Lamar & Druski Of Ignoring Each Other At The BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar was a big winner at the BET Awards last night as he came home with five awards after being nominated in six categories.

Kendrick Lamar was one of the biggest draws of the BET Awards last night as he had 10 nominations spread out over six categories. Overall, his biggest awards of the night was for Album of the Year, with GNX.

However, he won four other awards during the evening. Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best Video Director, Best Collaboration, and Video Of The Year were all his. It was yet another groundbreaking night for the artist, and the fans loved every moment.

Lamar was even in attendance to accept his award, which was a bit unexpected. Him and SZA are on tour, but they made the trip so that they could be part of the show's epic 25th Anniversary.

Having said that, Lamar has been going viral over the last 12 hours due to a run-in he had with Kai Cenat and Druski both backstage and in the crowd.

As you can see in the clips below, Kendrick Lamar and Kai acknowledged each other, and even dapped up. However, Druski was in the background of both clips, and each time, the comedian and the artist didn't acknowledge one another.

Kendrick Lamar BET Awards

Reading into these kinds of things is a fool's errand. However, fans on social media are going to do what they do best: speculate. On X specifically, some fans noted that there could be some tension between these two. These fans allege Druski and Lamar might not like each other because of the former's associations to Drake.

Druski has always been a big Drake fan, and the two have even acknowledged one another on social media. Not to mention, Druski has repped OVO on numerous occasions. With that in mind, fans believe this could be the reason behind the alleged snub.

Fans Allege Kendrick & Druski Have Tension

The main problem with this theory is that Kai Cenat is preparing to direct a music video for Drake. Furthermore, Kai was in direct contact with Drake during the night of the "Family Matters" drop.

Needless to say, the internet loves to run with narratives, and they love to make up theories. This will never change, regardless of the participants.

