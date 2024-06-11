Kevin Hart Clowns Kai Cenat With Remix Of Kendrick Lamar's "69 God" Drake Diss

The sleepover stream was a success.

Kevin Hart, Kai Cenat, and Druski were all under one roof on Monday night as Cenat was hosting one of his famous sleepover streams. Overall, numerous fans came into the stream and some records were even broken throughout the night. Ultimately, it was a successful stream as Druski, Kai, and Kevin Hart all had great on-stream chemistry. These three represent three different generations of entertainment, and they all meshed perfectly. It was such a resounding hit that 721K viewers tuned in at one time.

Throughout the night, there were plenty of laughs to be had. As we reported earlier, Hart, Druski, and Cenat all took part in the Hot Chip Challenge, although none of them passed. Throughout the night, there were plenty of other wild antics to behold. At one point, Hart even began freestyling to the tune of "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar. That is when he decided to roast Kai Cenat by remixing the infamous "69 God" line and implicating Cenat in it. Druski let out a hearty laugh, which may not impress his friend Drake.

Kevin Hart And Kai Cenat Had Some Fun

Numerous clips from this stream have ultimately gone viral. Overall, this should come as no surprise. Cenat, Druski, and Hart are massive in their respective domains, and fans of all three came together to watch. Whether or not we get another collab of this magnitude, remains to be seen. What we do know, however, is they all seemed to have a blast.