Kevin Hart, Kai Cenat, And Druski Were In A World Of Pain While Failing The Hot Chip Challenge

The Hot Chip Challenge is no joke.

If you are a Kai Cenat fan, then you know that he recently did a stream with Kevin Hart. Overall, it was one of Cenat's most well-received streams, and the on-screen chemistry between Hart and Cenat was apparent. It subsequently led to fans demanding that they do more streams together. Well, it was recently announced that Hart, Druski, and Cenat would all be teaming up for a sleepover stream. Cenat has done these streams in the past, and they always turn out to be lots of fun.

On Monday night, Hart and Druski were at Cenat's house, where they were surrounded by many of Kai's friends. During the stream, they all decided to do the infamous Hot Chip Challenge, which has proven to be impossible for most people. In the clip below, you can see just how much of an immediate effect the hot chip had on the men. As soon as they took one bite, they looked as though they were in over their heads. It subsequently led to lots of milk, and some unfortunate garbage can usage.

Kevin Hart x Druski x Kai Cenat

There wasn't a single person in the room who was able to handle the hot chip. It was pretty hilarious to watch go down, with Druski seemingly taking the worst of it. Numerous content creators have tried the Hot Chip Challenge, although few have gotten through it without being blindsided by the heat. If you're a viewer watching at home, you have to wonder how bad it could possibly be. After all, it's just a chip, right?

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Did you end up watching the Twitch stream between these entertainers? If you did, what has been your favorite part of it so far? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

