Kevin Hart & Kai Cenat Turn Up To Nicki Minaj's "Everybody On Twitch Stream

Kevin Hart is the latest celebrity to stop by Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream. The stream, which took place on Thursday, has already given the internet several viral moments. Kai Cneat hilariously gifted Kevin Hart a step stool while on stream. Hart is famously pretty short, and so is Kai, making the joke extra hilarious. The whole stream looked like the two had a great time creating content with each other. It was a high-energy affair, and fans clearly loved the interactions between the pair.

Hart and Kai Cenat, amidst their playful banter, took a break to groove to Niki Minaj. In a previous Twitch stream, Nicki Minaj had joined Kai Cenat to promote her new album, Pink Friday 2. The livestream was a treasure trove of entertaining moments, including the Queen of Rap showcasing her dance skills alongside Cenat's family. Fans were thrilled to see Nicki stepping out and expressing her affection for Cenat. Now, Cenat has brought Niki into the mix, sparking excitement among fans for Kevin Hart's turn-up on the stream.

Kai Cenat And Kevin Hart Dance To Nicki Minaj

Kevin Hart and Kai Cenat turned up to Nicki Minaj’s hit “Everybody.” It's the song that helped the clip of Kai Cenat and his friends dancing with Nicki Minaj during her appearance on the livestream to promote her album. Hart had posted a video of his family dancing to the song when it was first released. Kevin posted a video of himself and his family dancing to the song in December. The comedian was accompanied by his two children and his wife."Hart's turn-up is a must during the holidays," the caption said. Now, Cenat and Hart have recreated the viral moments.

The other viral moment from the Kai Cenat Twitch stream with Kevin Hart was Hart's reaction to Cenat's interaction with South African popstar Tyla. When Cenat played the video of the viral moment, Hart could not contain himself. "Pause it. Oh, my god! 'Are you asking me for real?' (Kevin Hart impersonates the streamer) 'Yeah.' 'Yeah.' 'Yeah, I ask you for real.' 'I like you.' 'I... I like you... I... like...' 'I would like to get food with you.'" he said, laughing all the while. Kevin Hart also dissed T-Pain hilariously for his “cheap” subscription gift he sent Kai’s way. Overall, the Kai Cenat Kevin Hart stream was everything fans had hoped it would be.

