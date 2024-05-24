Kevin Hart Hilariously Roasts Kai Cenat Over Getting Friend-Zoned By Tyla

Numerous moments from Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart's collaboration have gone viral on the internet. One such instance was Kevin Hart's response to the viral exchange between the popstar Tyla and the two-time winner of the Streamer of the Year award, Cenat. In case you missed it, Tyla and Kai Cenat streamed together on March 25, 2024, after the singer accepted a date request from the content creator. The clip went viral as fans loved the painfully polite rejection Tyla gave Kai.

Kai Cenat's attempt at wooing Tyla was nothing short of comedic gold. He said, "So, I can't do Zoe, my only option is Tyla. Would you like to go on a date with me?... I'm serious. Whenever you get some free time, would you like to go on a date with me?" But Tyla, in her own unique way, ultimately friend-zoned Kai Cenat, saying, “We're friends, though." The internet had a field day laughing at Kai’s valiant effort and Tyla's friend zoning him was an epic moment. And now, the icing on the cake, Kevin Hart has given a side-splitting response to the clip that Cenat showed him live on his stream yesterday.

Kevin Hart Responds To Kai Cenat Getting Friendzoined By Tyla

Kevin Hart began laughing uncontrollably on a livestream earlier today when he saw the popular video. The comic then started making fun of Cenat's approach to asking Tyla out, ordering the New Yorker to stop the tape. Hart said, "Pause it. Oh, my god! 'Are you asking me for real?' (Kevin Hart impersonates the streamer) 'Yeah.' 'Yeah.' 'Yeah, I ask you for real.' 'I like you.' 'I... I like you... I... like...' 'I would like to get food with you.'" he continued, laughing all the while, saying, "What the f**k?! Oh, this is what streaming does! Streaming is taking away your ability to function around women. You have no concept! Look at you."

After the hilarious livestream ended, Kevin Hart used the occasion to tease Kai Cenat for being "friend-zoned" by Tyla one more time as he bid farewell to the chat. When Cenat heard this, he was shocked, and Kevin Hart started dancing. The streamer on Twitch answered, "All right, chat. Have a good night,” and you can hear Hart faintly say, “We're friends, though." Overall, the Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart stream provided a lot of great moments and laughs for everyone who tapped in.

