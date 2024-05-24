Kevin Hart Hilariously Roasts Kai Cenat Over Getting Friend-Zoned By Tyla

BYJamil David285 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady"
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 5: Kevin Hart attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

Kevin Hart could not hold back.

Numerous moments from Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart's collaboration have gone viral on the internet. One such instance was Kevin Hart's response to the viral exchange between the popstar Tyla and the two-time winner of the Streamer of the Year award, Cenat. In case you missed it, Tyla and Kai Cenat streamed together on March 25, 2024, after the singer accepted a date request from the content creator. The clip went viral as fans loved the painfully polite rejection Tyla gave Kai. 

Kai Cenat's attempt at wooing Tyla was nothing short of comedic gold. He said, "So, I can't do Zoe, my only option is Tyla. Would you like to go on a date with me?... I'm serious. Whenever you get some free time, would you like to go on a date with me?" But Tyla, in her own unique way, ultimately friend-zoned Kai Cenat, saying, “We're friends, though." The internet had a field day laughing at Kai’s valiant effort and Tyla's friend zoning him was an epic moment. And now, the icing on the cake, Kevin Hart has given a side-splitting response to the clip that Cenat showed him live on his stream yesterday. 

Read More: Mo’Nique Takes Back Her Chelsea Handler-Kevin Hart Comments: "The Joke Is On Me"

Kevin Hart Responds To Kai Cenat Getting Friendzoined By Tyla

Kevin Hart began laughing uncontrollably on a livestream earlier today when he saw the popular video. The comic then started making fun of Cenat's approach to asking Tyla out, ordering the New Yorker to stop the tape. Hart said, "Pause it. Oh, my god! 'Are you asking me for real?' (Kevin Hart impersonates the streamer) 'Yeah.' 'Yeah.' 'Yeah, I ask you for real.' 'I like you.' 'I... I like you... I... like...' 'I would like to get food with you.'" he continued, laughing all the while, saying, "What the f**k?! Oh, this is what streaming does! Streaming is taking away your ability to function around women. You have no concept! Look at you."

After the hilarious livestream ended, Kevin Hart used the occasion to tease Kai Cenat for being "friend-zoned" by Tyla one more time as he bid farewell to the chat. When Cenat heard this, he was shocked, and Kevin Hart started dancing. The streamer on Twitch answered, "All right, chat. Have a good night,” and you can hear Hart faintly say, “We're friends, though." Overall, the Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart stream provided a lot of great moments and laughs for everyone who tapped in. 

Read More: Remy Ma & Kevin Hart Raise Eyebrows With Super Bowl Party Hug

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
TwitchCon 2022 San DiegoPop CultureKai Cenat Smiles Through The Pain As Tyla Puts Him In The Friendzone1373
2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - ShowPop CultureKai Cenat Can't Believe Tyla Rejection Was Reported By Fox2.0K
The 2023 Streamy Awards - ArrivalsPop CultureKai Cenat Claps Back At iShowSpeed With Aggressive Diss Track4.0K
2023 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop AwardsPop CultureNLE Choppa Delivers Raunchy Remix Of Tyla's "Water" During Kai Cenat Stream1381